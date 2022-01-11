Kindred: Hungry and motivated, Ian Milsteadt scores 50 in Eureka College win

Eureka College’s drive last year toward a possible St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference basketball championship was stalled by COVID-19. The virus shut down the Red Devils for the final two weeks of the season.

A late-season showdown against Blackburn, which like Eureka had one SLIAC loss, was among the games wiped out. Blackburn went on to win the SLIAC regular-season and tournament titles. Also, Blackburn’s Chanz Aldridge earned the conference Player of the Year award over Eureka’s Ian Milsteadt.

What’s the point? Only this: the season’s premature end left an “unfinished business” vibe for Eureka College. That was Coach Chip Wilde’s message to the Red Devils prior to Saturday’s home game against Blackburn.

Wilde will tell you Blackburn “deserved everything they did” last season, adding, “The kid (Aldridge) is a good player, the coach (Austin Kirby) is a good guy, their team is a good team.”

Still, there was “a little motivation” on Saturday, according to Milsteadt.

“I felt like the whole team was just hungry for this game and we had this game circled on the schedule,” Milsteadt said.

No one was hungrier than Milsteadt. The 6-foot-2 senior guard poured in 50 points in a 95-93 Eureka victory, becoming the second player in school history to score 50. The other was Dakota Bennington, who netted 51 in a 2019 game against Greenville.

Milsteadt had a 45-point game a year ago. Saturday, he nailed 15 of 21 shots from the field, 7 of 11 from 3-point range and made 13 of 14 free throws. He also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

“The hoop just felt like it was the size of a hula hoop,” Milsteadt said. “Everything I threw up there felt great. I just kept letting it fly.”

It made for a memorable day, especially with Milsteadt’s parents and grandparents in the stands. Yet, to call Milsteadt the game’s only hero is inaccurate.

Trailing 93-92, senior guard Jalen Hosea sank a reverse layup off a pass from former Central Catholic standout Austyn Ellison with 12.3 seconds left, giving Eureka the lead for good.

Wilde called it “the play that won the game.” It was among a season-high eight assists for Ellison and 19 for the Red Devils.

Many of the passes went to Milsteadt, whose 32 second-half points included 19 in a five-minute span. He helped erase a 14-point deficit while raising his season average to 18.2 points per game.

Milsteadt averaged 24.7 a year ago and 28.2 in conference play. Saturday was a breakout game amid “kind of a perfect storm,” Wilde said.

“Ian’s been a little up and down this year,” Wilde said. “He had a lot of expectations on him. He’s had some pressure, I think we’ve played a pretty challenging schedule and people have been keying on him.

“I think he forced less stuff (Saturday) than he has all year. There are other times he’s really forced the issue and it hasn’t worked out for him. (Saturday) the game just kind of came to him. He was feeling it and there were times that the guys were definitely looking for him.”

Milsteadt’s journey to Eureka College included a year away from basketball. The summer after completing his career at East Peoria High School, he was working out with Eureka and appeared headed there.

“But just some personal issues went down,” Milsteadt said. “I went to school at ICC (Illinois Central College) and worked out on my own.”

The following season, he migrated back to basketball. He played two years at ICC and Wilde, who recruited Milsteadt in high school, recruited him again.

“The opportunity worked out perfectly,” Milsteadt said. “I wouldn’t change a thing. It all worked out perfectly and I’m happy.”

Saturday’s win pushed Eureka’s SLIAC record to 2-0. The Red Devils were voted No. 1 in the league’s preseason poll. Milsteadt likes their chances.

“This group of guys, we’re all hungry,” he said. “Last year with that situation happening, it made us hungrier. We’re not satisfied and we plan on getting what’s ours.”

Milsteadt got his Saturday and Eureka needed every point in a tense, hard-fought win. Last year’s business was finished.

This year, it has just begun.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

