Kindred: Honoring commitment points former Normal Community star Abby Feit to Evansville

After Abby Feit committed to attend the University of Evansville, coaches from other colleges continued to contact her, hoping to persuade the Normal Community High School star to decommit.

She didn’t budge.

“I stayed committed to my commitment, and it all worked out I think,” Feit said. “I definitely think I made the right choice and I’m glad to be here in Evansville.”

Worked out?

It’s been terrific, actually.

The 6-foot-1 Feit, who was almost exclusively a post player at NCHS, is a stellar guard/forward who can play inside or out. She has been a force since the opening tip of her freshman season. And now, midway through her junior year, she has surpassed 1,000 career points.

Feit (pronounced fight) reached the milestone in a Jan. 21 game against Loyola at Chicago.

“It’s a good feeling,” she said. “I think I was very fortunate to have a successful freshman year. I had a lot of playing time. A lot of college freshmen don’t get the opportunity to play a lot and score a lot. I think that definitely helped me get ahead over other people.”

Feit scored 343 points in 2019-20, averaging 13.7 per game and earning Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year honors. She netted 397 points as a sophomore (a 14.9 average) and with 277 this season has 1,017 career points.

She is the 21st Evansville player to join the 1,000-point club and the fourth-fastest to get there. Evansville’s all-time leading scorer is Sara Dickey with 2,099 points.

“I don’t know about (reaching) that,” Feit said.

Barring injury, it may be possible. With last season not counting against NCAA eligibility because of COVID-19, Feit could play two years after this one.

“As of right now, I’m planning on taking it (a fifth year),” she said. “Obviously, things could change, but we’ll see what happens.”

Feit is no stranger to this 1,000-point thing. She totaled 1,225 points at NCHS, helping the Iron to a regional championship as a senior in 2019. She was The Pantagraph Player of the Year that season after averaging team highs of 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

NCHS went 77-26 in Feit’s final three years. Winning has been more difficult at Evansville. The Purple Aces were 3-26 her freshman year, 6-18 last season and have a 7-11 mark this year.

The freshman season in particular was “difficult,” Feit said.

“The personal success was great, but at the end of the day, you want to win,” she said.

The good news? Feit believes the Purple Aces are “taking steps in the right direction” under first-year head coach Robyn Scherr-Wells.

Evansville had surpassed last year’s win total heading into Saturday’s home game against Southern Illinois.

“I like Coach Robyn a lot,” Feit said. “I think she has a great coaching personality and a good IQ as well.

“Right when she got hired, she met with all of us and she told me she wanted to use me on the perimeter and inside. She said she was going to draw up plays for me and also bring in other pieces who could score to help get me freed up a little bit.”

The result has been a season in which Feit leads Evansville in scoring (16.3), rebounding (10.1), 3-pointers (33), blocked shots (28) and steals (29).

Off the court, she has a 3.49 grade-point average as a biochemistry major, with her long-term goal to work in the health science industry.

Juggling it all is not easy.

“It’s definitely challenging trying to schedule around basketball and labs,” Feit said. “I have a lot of labs that are later in the day. So that’s hard, and then traveling and missing class is difficult. But my coaches and my professors are really good about working with me.”

She has support in the stands as well. At NCHS, she and her teammates were cheered on faithfully by the “Feit Club,” a group of her family and friends.

A semblance of the Feit Club remains, headed by her parents, Beth and Eric Feit.

“The Feit Club is definitely still a thing,” she said. “My parents came to my 1,000-point game (at Loyola). They made a sign and everything.”

Club members likely have Feb. 4 circled on the calendar. That is when Evansville plays at Illinois State.

No fans were allowed last year because of COVID-19 when the Aces visited Redbird Arena. Fans have been permitted this season.

“It’s definitely exciting to play in my hometown … my freshman year in front of a lot of fans. I hope it can be like that this year,” Feit said. “I treat it like a normal game, but I think it’s a little more special to play in Normal.”

Feit has been special at Evansville. She is thriving on and off the court, building a legacy at a school thrilled to have her.

The lesson in that?

Stay committed to your commitment.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

