Kindred: From Central Catholic to Denver, Jeff Wulbrun and Brandon Dunson share values, basketball

When Jeff Wulbrun learned he was among five finalists for the University of Denver head basketball coaching job, he called his former player and fellow coach, Brandon Dunson.

An assistant coach at Cal State Fullerton, Dunson was mulling offers for assistants jobs elsewhere — one in the Southeastern Conference, another in the Pac-12, two in the Mountain West. All were good options.

Wulbrun made his pitch anyway. He threw out the possibility of Dunson joining him at Denver ... should Wulbrun get the job.

“I just wanted to plant the seed,” Wulbrun said.

“About two weeks later it was, ‘Brandon, I’m one of two (finalists) now,’” Wulbrun added. “When I made the call to him (after landing the job in March), he said, ‘It’s a no-brainer. I want to be with you there and help build the program.’”

Wulbrun had secured his first recruit.

“He said, ‘I can’t pay you what they can pay you, and it might not be the quote-unquote level you’re looking at,’” Dunson said. “I cut him off and said, ‘Coach, I’m all about what you’re about. I’m with you.’ That was it for me. I never had a second thought in my mind.

“I just know what his vision is and what he’s about. That’s so much more important to me than any level or anything.”

Dunson signed on as Wulbrun’s associate head coach. They inherited a program that went 2-19 a year ago and now, together, are building a culture rooted in high character, integrity and hard work.

“Foundational pieces,” Wulbrun calls them.

Dunson experienced them as a junior and senior playing for Wulbrun at Central Catholic High School from 2005-07. The Saints were 50-9 with two regional titles in that span, part of a 94-46 five-year run for Wulbrun.

“He’s the exact same guy (now),” Dunson said. “He’s all about doing the right things and doing things the right way, being a process-oriented person. He teaches life through basketball.

“He’s not here telling our guys how to win a game. He’s telling them how to approach life, the mindset you have to have, the thought process you have to have … and if you let those things carry you, it will help you in basketball as well.”

There have been narrow losses and thrilling wins during a 5-10 start. Seven games have come down to one possession or overtime. Denver is 2-5 in those contests, the most recent a 75-74 win over St. Thomas (Minn.) on Dec. 22 after trailing by 18 points.

The long-term goal is to build a program capable of earning Denver’s first-ever Division I NCAA Tournament bid. For now, the emphasis is on creating a culture with players “who chase excellence in everything that they do,” Wulbrun said.

He sees Dunson as essential to that.

“I got into this business 30-some odd years ago and the reason was to impact young peoples’ lives in a positive way,” Wulbrun said. “It’s what motivates me every single day. That is what motivates Brandon. He makes his presence felt every day to these young people as a mentor, as a teacher, as a role model. That is so important to me.”

Dunson, 32, who played collegiately at Wabash Valley, Arizona State and Azusa Pacific, began his college coaching career as associate head coach at NAIA Arizona Christian University for three years. He moved on to Stanford for two years as Director of Basketball Development, joining a staff that included Wulbrun as an assistant coach under head coach Jerod Haase.

Next came a season as an assistant at Nevada, then two at Cal State Fullerton.

Now, here he is, exuding qualities Wulbrun saw in him when Dunson was sinking left-handed jumpers at Central.

“During the time he played for me, I always respected his value system. His standards and principles and values, I thought they aligned closely to mine,” Wulbrun said. “We had those two years together at Stanford and he crushed it. He was so impressive. He reflected all of the things that I value … on the court, off the court and now as a coach and a mentor and a teacher.

“He values relationships, he values doing things the right way. He just has very high standards for a young guy. He values all of those things more than he values the paycheck.”

Wulbrun has heaped responsibility on Dunson … the same approach Haase used with Wulbrun, who was Stanford’s associate head coach the past three seasons.

The goal is to expose Dunson to every aspect of the job, preparing him to be a head coach. If Denver has the success Wulbrun envisions, it will provide Dunson a “roadmap” for building a program, he said.

“His skill set is so diverse,” Wulbrun said. “Aside from being a great people person and connecting with everyone he meets, he has a tremendous work ethic. He learns things so quickly.

“He’s great on the court, he’s great off the court, he’s great one on one. His understanding of the game from a tactical standpoint is terrific. He just checks the box in every major area as a coach.”

There’s also this: Dunson can tell recruits and their families about his experiences with Wulbrun. He can assure them they will be in good hands, like he was.

“I never thought I would coach,” Dunson said. “I wanted to be a sports agent. I got the opportunity to work in the sports agency world and it just wasn’t for me. I felt like I was helping the rich get richer.

“In college basketball, I get to be around the game I love and I’m able to teach life through basketball to people who are still impressionable and will be going into the real world. Basketball has taught me more than any other avenue of life. That’s why I’m doing it, that’s why I love it.”

And why Wulbrun loves having him.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

