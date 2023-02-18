If you don’t recall specifics from Steve Schweer’s playing career at Illinois Wesleyan, he understands. Points were not his thing and typically, those who put the ball in the basket get the headlines.

Schweer had three teammates finish with 1,475 or more points as Titans: Zach Freeman (1,688), Keelan Amelianovich (1,590) and Adam Dauksas (1,475).

“I consider myself to be a semi-intelligent person. Why would I shoot the ball when I have guys like that on my team?” Schweer said.

So he didn’t, at least not much. Schweer averaged 3.4 points in his 93 career games. Instead, the Hinsdale Central grad took charges, battled for rebounds, dug in defensively, set hard screens and dived on the floor for loose balls.

Schweer’s 15 minutes per game (he averaged 14.8 for his career) were more grit than glory. Yet, there is this: in his four seasons from 2002-06, IWU went 89-25 with three conference titles, two NCAA Division III sweet 16 appearances and third place in the 2006 Final Four.

Why the history lesson? To fully appreciate what Schweer is doing in his fifth season as head coach at Illinois College, you need to understand his roots.

The 6-foot-6 Schweer learned to accept playing a role on a good team under then-IWU coach Scott Trost. He found value in “trying to be a star in your role,” Schweer said.

Now, he asks players to do the same in a program built on defense and rebounding. It’s what he knows and, as Schweer said, “Just about every coach out there coaches to what they know.”

“I’ve always felt an affinity for teams that really sit down and guard and play with some toughness,” Schweer said. “We’re starting to forge that identity here and I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”

Schweer’s “guys” are making history. The Blueboys clinched Illinois College’s first Midwest Conference regular-season title last week with a win at Lake Forest. They improved to 22-2 overall and 14-1 in the conference with Tuesday’s victory at Knox.

Illinois College ranks first in the league in field goal percentage defense, scoring defense, defensive rebounding and rebounding margin … a statistical grand slam in the mind of their coach.

“It’s been a snowball effect,” Schweer said. “We were having good defensive performances and stacking them together. Guys started to believe in what we were doing and that’s kind of become who we are.”

The Blueboys play host to the Midwest Conference Tournament on Feb. 24-25. The winner gets a bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

That seemed light years away when Schweer was hired in April 2018. Illinois College had finished last in the conference the previous two years. His late hiring did not allow for much recruiting the first year, but with some holdovers, a few recruits and two transfers, including University High grad Kane Wildermuth, the Blueboys went 9-16.

The next recruiting class was larger and its core is this year’s seniors. Two of them, Jake Mazrimas (13.1) and Tre Rogers (12.2), are among the team’s top four scorers.

The seniors experienced a 6-19 season as freshmen. They were 7-2 in a COVID-shortened sophomore season and went 14-11 last year, winning nine of their final 12 regular-season games.

“I’m really happy for them,” Schweer said. “When I first got here, we had to sell the vision of, ‘Hey, we can be the first to do this. We can make history here and bring a Midwest Conference championship to Illinois College.’

“They certainly have earned it. Hopefully, we’re just raising the bar. Two of our better statistical players are sophomores and our big kid is a junior. I’m excited about what the future looks like.”

Schweer’s past includes assistant coaching stints at Lakeland, North Park, Monmouth and North Central. He will tell you he learned from quality coaches at each stop and as a player under Trost, who is now at Lewis University.

“Playing for Coach Trost really helped me mature and it’s helped me become a better coach,” Schweer said. “He holds his players accountable. That’s the No. 1 thing you learn from a guy like Coach Trost … that if you want to be great, you have to hold kids accountable and make sure there’s a standard and a way to do things.”

Trost valued Schweer as a “high-energy guy” who “brought a lot of intensity and urgency to the game.”

“He was an extremely hard worker and passionate about the game,” Trost said. “He played so hard and he brought a lot of the intangibles that you don’t see. All of those things I think translate into making a good coach.

“He understands the game and I know he’s worked hard at it. You see him out on the recruiting trail. I’m happy for him. I’m proud of him. I never doubted that Steve would be successful.”

Off the court, Schweer’s “team” includes his wife, Tabitha, and their daughter, Samantha, 3. He credits his wife for “allowing me to do what I do.”

“We love it here in Jacksonville,” he said. “It’s truly been a blessing and a really fun ride for us. I’m excited to see what’s next.”

Time will tell, but history — Schweer’s history — suggests an abundance of defense and rebounding. It’s what he knows.

His team, too.

