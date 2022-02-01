Kindred: Former Bloomington star Olivia Falls finds home, happiness at Eureka College

College basketball wasn’t a priority for Olivia Falls when she was rumbling toward the hoop at Bloomington High School. Her focus was solely on the present.

“I didn’t think about college,” Falls said. ‘That wasn’t the goal at all.”

The only goal Falls cared about was attached to a backboard. A point guard, she pursued it with everything she had.

And in every game.

“All I did was put my head down and drive,” she said. “Either I was getting a charge or a foul called (on the defender).”

The approach served Falls well. She was a two-time all-Big 12 Conference selection and a second-team Pantagraph All-Area honoree.

Players often talk about “leaving it on the court.” Falls thought she had as her high school career was winding down.

Yet, Amos Arbogast, the Eureka College women’s coach at the time, showed up at a few of her games. He talked with her after each. For the first time, college was on her radar … specifically, Eureka College.

“It just seemed like the right fit,” Falls said. “My parents liked him and liked the school.”

Fast forward four years. Falls is on schedule to graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in leadership.

On the court, she is a leader in name (team captain) and performance (team highs of 14.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game).

Oh, and this: Falls recently became the 18th player in women’s program history to reach 1,000 points. A 5-foot-8 guard-forward, she had 1,043 prior to Tuesday’s game against Blackburn.

How did she get there?

It was a process, from learning about Eureka College as a senior at BHS and, then, her first few weeks on campus.

“I was hesitant,” Falls said of those early days. “I was extremely reserved because I didn’t really want to be at college. But once I finally gave in to being here, it was a smooth transition.

“I really enjoyed the team. I liked my teammates and you know, my classes weren’t bad.”

College represented a new challenge in the classroom and in uniform. Falls’ basketball mindset has changed.

Yes, she still drives to the basket, but not on every possession.

“I used to see a girl standing at the rim and I’d be like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to run into her and see what happens,’” Falls said. “I wasn’t making any smart decisions.

“Here at Eureka, my vision has improved and my decision making has greatly improved. Honestly, I was a better defensive player coming here than I was an offensive player.”

Falls averaged 10.8 points as a freshman, 15.4 as a sophomore, 12.0 in last year’s abbreviated COVID-19 season and 14.4 this year under current coach Jaylynn Stewart. She has made 55.1 percent of her career field-goal attempts and 71.6 percent of her free throws.

But 1,000 points? Really?

“My sophomore year, two of my teammates had made it to 1,000 points. I remember talking to another teammate, Ja’Keesha Hawkins, and I was like, ‘That’s never something I would get, but that’s awesome.’ She was like, ‘Nah, you’re going to get it.’

“It was cool having that conversation and then actually getting to 1,000 points. I was like, ‘Wow, she was right.’”

Falls has been well-rounded as a student-athlete. She is a two-time St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference All-Academic honoree and a two-time all-SLIAC selection.

She believes her Eureka degree will be “super helpful” in landing a job. It is all part of a story she would gladly share with high schoolers who, like she was, may be hesitant to consider college – and collegiate athletics – as an option.

“I would encourage them to go for it,” Falls said. “If it’s not the right fit for you, it’s not. But when you go out there, you immediately get to know people. By playing a sport, you get to know people and you get immersed in the community.

“It’s going to open up your social life and your comfortability with the school. You might just love your teammates and really enjoy it. You just have to go out there and test it.”

Sound advice, and from the best possible source.

Someone who’s lived it.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

