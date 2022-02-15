Kindred: Firing Dan Muller was the right move, but celebrate it? No thanks

Dan Muller’s firing on Sunday is being celebrated by Illinois State basketball fans fed up with losing. Many have called for Muller’s ouster for a few years, particularly the past three.

They are exchanging thumbs-up emojis on social media, rejoicing over a move they consider overdue.

No argument on that front. ISU entered this year 17-39 over the previous two seasons. Add in this year’s 11-15 mark prior to Tuesday’s game against Northern Iowa and Muller was 28-54 since the start of the 2019-20 season. That’s nowhere near good enough, so yes, change was desperately needed.

But celebrate it?

No thanks.

A failed marriage is inherently sad and that’s what this feels like … an apparent great fit that fractured, eroded and ultimately ended badly.

Muller represented the program’s better days, having starred on back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference championship and NCAA Tournament teams in 1997 and 1998.

He was a “coach on the floor” type, a heady player who was tough, unselfish and relentless. Off the court, he was the first ISU basketball player to become a Bone Scholar, the university’s highest academic honor.

A 12-year assistant at Vanderbilt under his former ISU coach, Kevin Stallings, Muller checked every box but one: he had never been a head coach.

A problem? Maybe. But Stallings had not been a head coach prior to his 123-63 six-year run at ISU. Neither had Bob Bender, who guided the Redbirds to an NCAA berth in 1990 and two Missouri Valley regular-season titles. So hiring Muller felt right.

As the search began for Tim Jankovich’s replacement, my two cents to ISU was to take a good, long look at Muller. The last paragraph of that April 29, 2012 column read:

“Players typically take on the persona of their coach, play in his image. Imagine an entire team of Dan Mullers. Now try to imagine choosing anyone else.”

That’s where this all went wrong. We never saw enough Dan Mullers. We saw a lot of names and faces come and go, with too many leaving after a year, two years.

When Muller arrived at ISU as a freshman in 1994, he was among eight new players in Stallings’ second season as coach. They would form the core of the MVC title teams in Muller’s junior and senior seasons.

It was a recipe then and still is in the Missouri Valley: veteran teams win championships. The Valley is not a one-and-done league. The best teams typically have players who know each other’s strengths, play to those strengths and make veteran plays when the game is on the line.

Muller had one team like that, the 2016-17 squad that shared the Valley title with Wichita State and set a school record for wins with a 28-7 record. Guards Paris Lee and Tony Wills were fourth-year players, while forwards MiKyle McIntosh and Deontae Hawkins were in their third years.

The leader was Lee, the MVC Player of the Year that season and, unquestionably, the most Muller-like player in his coach’s 10-year tenure. Arguably, he was the only one.

Those Redbirds narrowly missed making the NCAA Tournament. The season ended with a second-round NIT loss to Central Florida, leaving Muller with a 104-65 record in five years.

Had they made the NCAA, opportunities to move on were likely to come Muller’s way. It would have been a good way to part … the one-time star getting his alma mater to the Big Dance for the first time since 1998, then moving up the coaching ladder.

Instead, Muller was rewarded with a lucrative seven-year contract that now, amid too many losses, will have the final two years bought out for $1 million.

His tenure ends with a winning record at 167-150, but the winning happened too long ago.

Coaching is a bottom line business and ISU bottomed out over the past five seasons at 63-85 overall and 32-53 in the MVC. The most glaring signs came this year with losses at Evansville, which had been winless in Valley play, and Saturday at Indiana State, where the Redbirds blew a 14-point second-half lead.

They were damning defeats that made Sunday’s announcement surprising only in its timing and the news Muller would finish the season. Monday, he changed his mind and stepped aside, with associate head coach Brian Jones leading the team the rest of the season. It was the right move.

My relationship with Muller has had a few rough patches. That is typical when you write columns and offer opinions on a coach and his teams. Overall, we have coexisted amicably.

While his tenure ended badly, he is not a bad guy. Recruiting misses and X’s and O’s aside, he worked hard to try to get this right and never embarrassed the university. He will leave here with my respect and the hope he finds success wherever he lands.

Without question, the program’s slide has been too steep. Interest has waned. His departure is warranted.

But celebrate it?

No thanks.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

