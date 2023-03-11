When he was 5 years old, Lucas Smith and his twin brother, Thomas, were attending Central Catholic High School girls basketball practices and serving as ball boys at games. Their mother, Mendy, is a longtime assistant coach for the Saints.

By the time Lucas was in eighth grade, he was the public address announcer for Central Catholic freshman and junior varsity games. During his sophomore year at Central, he began a three-year run as the P.A. man for Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball.

Smith has always been ahead of the curve, ahead of his time if you will. It is no surprise, then, that at 22, he just completed his first year as a women’s college basketball official.

“I tend to bring the average age down a little,” Smith said. “Every crew I worked on (this season), I was the youngest.”

“My mom always says I was born a 50-year-old man with an old soul,” he added. “I’ll take that compliment as long as I can take it.”

Smith worked about 20 games this season in the NCAA Division III St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) and the NAIA American Midwest Conference (AMC). He started in late October and finished recently by officiating two postseason games.

It was part of a busy stretch that saw Smith graduate in May from the University of Missouri with a degree in Sport Management, begin a full-time job at Washington (Mo.) University as Manager of Rec Sports and Camps, and marry his wife, Katie, on Dec. 30.

It’s been a lot to juggle, but Smith has developed a passion for officiating after first serving as a baseball umpire at the PONY Complex in Bloomington in the summer of 2018, then signing up that fall as a freshman to officiate basketball at the Missouri Rec Center.

“My mom, when she was in school in the early 1990s, she also was a Mizzou Rec official,” Smith said. “I was following in her footsteps in a couple of different ways.”

“I got into it initially to stay around sports and keep a paycheck,” he added. “Then I kind of fell in love with the officiating side of it. There was a different layer to it.

“It was not just coaching or not just announcing, which was what my background was. It allowed me to see the game from a different angle and really create a good family with officials.”

Smith started working junior high basketball and junior varsity high school baseball in 2019 while attending Missouri. In December 2020, he officiated his first varsity basketball game and the next spring had a full varsity baseball schedule.

He took last year off from basketball officiating because he was a manager for the Mizzou basketball team. This season, he went solely into working women’s college games.

“With my new job, I had limited availability,” Smith said. “When I got picked up by college, I gave my availability to that. I feel very blessed and grateful to get that opportunity.

“I grew up watching women’s basketball with my mom and everything. I’ve also really grown to enjoy the company that I’ve found in the women’s game. Being able to work games with some of the officials I have, it’s really grown my love for the game and the officiating profession.”

Officials in every sport face criticism from fans, parents, etc. Smith is no different, but said simply, “It’s part of the profession.”

“It is what it is,” he said. “We can all be better as fans and people who watch. But I’m not in this profession or any profession to people please. I’m there to do a job and do it to the best of my ability.”

Smith will umpire SLIAC, AMC and junior college baseball this spring in the St. Louis area. He is filling a much-needed role on the court and the diamond that he did not fully appreciate while growing up.

“I’ll be the first to admit I was that annoying high school student who officials probably hated to be around when I wasn’t announcing,” Smith said. “But as I’ve watched more games and gotten into the profession, it’s not an easy job.

“Officials work hard at it. It’s not just the two hours on the floor. It’s watching film afterward and talking to colleagues and studying rules. I’ll go as long as I can. It’s been a blast so far and I look forward to improving as I go.”

There is some “old school” in that approach in terms of work ethic, drive and energy. What else would you expect from an old soul?

