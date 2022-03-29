Kindred: Cardinals and Albert Pujols a ‘sentimental’ ploy? Count me in

Cynics will tell you bringing back Albert Pujols to St. Louis is a publicity stunt. They already are, jumping on social media to bash the Cardinals front office. They’ll tell you the brass is tugging at your heart strings, looking to sell tickets and mask deficiencies in the roster with a sentimental reunion.

My two cents?

It worked. Mine are tugged. Bring on the reunion. No matter the motive, Pujols in a Cardinal uniform feels right.

Welcome home, Albert.

Yes, he’s 42. He can’t run. He’s a shell of the player who from 2001-2011 put up Hall of Fame numbers in St. Louis.

But here’s the thing: he can still punish left-handed pitching, posting a .953 OPS, 13 home runs and 38 RBIs last year in 145 plate appearances against lefties for the Dodgers. The National League now has the designated hitter, providing the perfect spot to hit Pujols against left-handers. And the price tag is reasonable.

One year at $2.5 million is a lot to you and me. In today’s baseball, it is not.

Among the complaints is that signing Pujols will prevent the Cardinals from addressing other needs. If it was $12.5 million, maybe. But $2.5 million does not break the bank in St. Louis or elsewhere. If the Cardinals fail to build a championship roster, it won’t be because Pujols stood in the way. It will be because management couldn’t get out of its own way.

When Pujols left following the 2011 World Series title, signing a 10-year, $240 million free agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels, many in “Cardinal Nation” were angry with him.

“How dare he leave!” they said.

Lost in their anger was what Pujols had given them, notably two World Series championships. His 11-year totals were otherworldly: .328 batting average, 445 home runs, 1,329 RBIs and a 1.037 OPS.

He had 10 straight seasons with a .300 plus batting average, 30 or more home runs and 100 or more RBIs. He nearly made it 11 in his final year in St. Louis, batting .299 and with 37 homers and 99 RBIs.

The Cardinals had him at his best. Now, they have him back with 679 career home runs and 2,150 RBIs, both among the top five all-time. Old wounds have healed, as evidenced by Pujols’ return to St. Louis with the Angels in June 2019. He received standing ovations every time he came to bat during a three-game series.

There will be more days to celebrate him this year … at the home opener, certainly, but hopefully after timely hits, the occasional home run and perhaps a walk-off or two. In games he is not the DH, he could be a valuable, late-game pinch-hitter against a lefty.

Those who fear he will be “dead weight” should consider this: Could he be any worse than Matt Carpenter the past two seasons? Once a productive hitter, Carpenter nosedived to .186 and .169 the past two years with a combined seven home runs and 45 RBIs. And he was making $18.5 million per year.

Pujols is a better investment at $2.5 million and could be a steal if he can pound lefties the way he did with the Dodgers. His clubhouse presence should mesh well with the Cardinals’ other 40-something leaders: pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina. This could be the final year for all three and here’s hoping it goes well.

Michael Jordan went out as a Washington Wizard. Wayne Gretzky played his final three years as a New York Ranger. Joe Montana finished as a Kansas City Chief.

All of it was awkward.

Pujols exiting with birds on the bat and a red No. 5 on his back feels much better.

No matter why it happened.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

