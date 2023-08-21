NORMAL — Doug Collins never faced Illinois Wesleyan during an All-American career at Illinois State that ended in 1973.

Similarly, Jack Sikma’s highly decorated mid 1970s run at IWU never featured a game against the nearby Redbirds.

Well, the drought of over 50 years is coming to a close.

Division I Illinois State and Division III Illinois Wesleyan will play for the first time since Jan. 13, 1970 on Oct. 29 at ISU’s CEFCU Arena.

The men's exhibition contest will be preceded by a 1 p.m. exhibition between the schools' women’s teams. Those programs last squared off in 1979.

The men’s game will start 30 minutes after the women’s contest is completed.

"Since I arrived here I heard people in the community talk about this game as something they were missing. That matters to me," second-year ISU men's coach Ryan Pedon said. "There's no reason we shouldn't play this game right now. This game will mean a lot to a lot of people. That's pretty cool."

Tickets for the event will go on sale on October 2. Game tickets, all of which will be general admission, will be included in ISU season ticket packages. Event tickets cost $20 and will allow entry to both games.

ISU and IWU students with a student ID will be admitted for free. Parking information for the event will be available on a later date, and in line with previous seasons' exhibition games, ISU's Legends Room will not be open.

Wesleyan men's coach Ron Rose said a 50-year reunion of the team that last faced (and defeated) the Redbirds "spurred the thought that maybe this was the time to do this again.

"We're always looking for the opportunity to play Division I teams. It's great to get on that stage. I don't think there will be a bigger one than this."

Proceeds from the games will be split between Western Avenue Community Center in Bloomington and a mental health collaboration between the schools.

The ISU and IWU men first played in 1910. The all-time series margin differs a bit in each school’s records. ISU has the Titans’ edge at 68-36 while Wesleyan lists a 69-42 advantage.

Pedon, a former Division III player, believes Rose's success at IWU "added to the intrigue of the game. Competitively, you know what you're going to get from a Ron Rose team, and that's a good thing. It will be a hard-fought game."

Seventh-year Redbirds women's coach Kristen Gillespie remembers being asked about playing the Titans early in her coaching tenure.

"I said, wait, we've got to better before we play these guys," Gillespie said. "This is something we're been thinking about for a while, and I'm so thankful it worked out.

"What a great day for our community. Two great universities, such storied histories. What I love is these two universities really value women's athletics."

Wesleyan women's coach Mia Smith is "thrilled" to meet ISU and Gillespie.

"I'm so excited to put ourselves together in front of this community," said Smith. "I get goose bumps thinking about it. I know my team is incredibly excited."

The four coaches said there was no commitment to play more games after this season, but all said they were open to the opportunity.

"It shouldn't be 53 years before we play them again," insisted Pedon.

Beasley picks IWU

Bloomington’s Adam Beasley is a late addition to the IWU recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3 Beasley averaged 13 points and 5.6 rebounds his senior season at BHS. He was an honorable mention pick on the Pantagraph All-Area team.