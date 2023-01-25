 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here are the Missouri Valley and CCIW men's and women's basketball standings

Missouri Valley Conference

MEN

;;Overall;Conference

S. Illinois;17-5;9-2

Belmont;15-6;8-2

N. Iowa;11-9;7-3

Drake;16-6;7-4

Missouri St.;11-10;7-4

Bradley;13-8;6-4

Indiana St.;13-9;6-5

Murray St.;11-10;6-5

Valparaiso;9-12;3-7

Illinois St.;8-13;3-7

UI-Chicago;9-13;1-10

Evansville;4-17;0-10

WOMEN

;;Overall;Conference

Illinois St.;13-5;7-1

N. Iowa;12-5;7-1

Drake;11-5;6-2

Missouri St.;10-7;5-3

Belmont;9-10;5-3

Murray St.;11-6;4-4

S. Illinois;7-10;4-4

UI-Chicago;11-8;3-5

Evansville;8-8;3-5

Indiana St.;8-9;3-5

Valparaiso;3-13;1-7

Bradley;3-16;0-8

CCIW

MEN

;;Overall;Conference

Wheaton;16-2;8-1

North Park;14-4;7-2

Carthage;12-5;5-4

N. Central;10-7;5-4

Ill. Wesleyan;10-8;5-4

Elmhurst;12-6;4-5

Augustana;5-13;3-6

Millikin;9-9;2-7

Carroll;4-13;1-7

Women

;;Overall;Conference

Millikin;15-3;9-0

Carroll;11-6;6-2

Augustana;11-7;5-4

Ill. Wesleyan;10-8;5-4

Wheaton;10-8;5-4

Carthage;9-9;5-4

North Park;7-11;3-6

N. Central;5-12;2-8

Elmhurst;2-15;0-9

