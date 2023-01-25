agate Here are the Missouri Valley and CCIW men's and women's basketball standings Jan 25, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Missouri Valley ConferenceMEN;;Overall;ConferenceS. Illinois;17-5;9-2Belmont;15-6;8-2N. Iowa;11-9;7-3Drake;16-6;7-4Missouri St.;11-10;7-4Bradley;13-8;6-4Indiana St.;13-9;6-5Murray St.;11-10;6-5Valparaiso;9-12;3-7Illinois St.;8-13;3-7 UI-Chicago;9-13;1-10Evansville;4-17;0-10WOMEN;;Overall;Conference Illinois St.;13-5;7-1N. Iowa;12-5;7-1Drake;11-5;6-2 Missouri St.;10-7;5-3Belmont;9-10;5-3Murray St.;11-6;4-4S. Illinois;7-10;4-4UI-Chicago;11-8;3-5Evansville;8-8;3-5 Indiana St.;8-9;3-5Valparaiso;3-13;1-7Bradley;3-16;0-8CCIWMEN;;Overall;ConferenceWheaton;16-2;8-1North Park;14-4;7-2 Carthage;12-5;5-4N. Central;10-7;5-4Ill. Wesleyan;10-8;5-4Elmhurst;12-6;4-5Augustana;5-13;3-6Millikin;9-9;2-7 Carroll;4-13;1-7Women;;Overall;ConferenceMillikin;15-3;9-0Carroll;11-6;6-2Augustana;11-7;5-4Ill. Wesleyan;10-8;5-4Wheaton;10-8;5-4Carthage;9-9;5-4North Park;7-11;3-6N. Central;5-12;2-8 Elmhurst;2-15;0-9 PHOTOS: Washington University at Illinois Wesleyan University mens basketball Illinois Wesleyan's Trey Bazzell (4) passes against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's Ryan Sroka (14) passes around Washington University's Jake Wolf (23) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's head coach Ron Rose questions a call against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. Illinois Wesleyan's Marko Anderson (32) drives past Washington University's Hayden Doyle (4) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's Lucas Heflen (3) shoots a 3-pointer against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on Jan. 3. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's Lucas Heflen (3) drives past Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan guard Lucas Heflen (3) scores against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on Jan. 3. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's Harrison Wilmsen (20) goes past Washington University's Nate Bloedorn (15) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. Illinois Wesleyan's Hakim Williams (0) goes past Washington University's (42) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's Evan Schneider (45) celebrates against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's Evan Schneider (45) guards Washington University's Hayden Doyle (4) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's Cody Mitchell (23) guards Washington University's Yogi Oliff (10) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's Cody Mitchell (23) shoots a three against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. Illinois State's Seneca Knight eyes the basket as Indiana State's Cameron Henry closes in during Wednesday's game at CEFCU Arena. ISU is on the road Saturday for a 1 p.m. game at Evansville. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State's Colton Sandage, right, tries to dribble around Indiana State's Jayson Kent during Wednesday's game at CEFCU Arena. Illinois State head coach Ryan Pedon speaks to Darius Burford (10) and Malachi Poindexter (1) during last week's game against Indiana State. The Redbirds entertain Missouri State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at CEFCU Arena. 