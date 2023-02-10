agate Here are the Missouri Valley and CCIW men's and women's basketball standings Feb 10, 2023 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Missouri Valley ConferenceMEN;;Overall;ConferenceDrake;20-6;11-4S. Illinois;19-7;11-4Bradley;18-8;11-4Indiana St.;17-9;10-5 Belmont;17-9;10-5Missouri St.;13-12;9-6Murray St.;13-12;8-7N. Iowa;12-13;8-7Illinois St.;10-16;5-10Valparaiso;10-16;4-11 UI-Chicago;10-16;2-13Evansville;5-21;1-14WOMEN ;;Overall;ConferenceIllinois St.;17-5;11-1N. Iowa;15-6;10-2 Missouri St.;14-7;9-3Belmont;13-10;9-3Drake;13-7;8-4UI-Chicago;13-10;5-7Evansville;10-11;5-7S. Illinois;8-13;5-7Murray St.;11-10;4-8 Indiana St.;9-12;4-8 Valparaiso;4-17;2-10Bradley;3-20;0-12CCIWMEN;;Overall;Conference Wheaton;20-3;12-2North Park;17-5;10-3Carthage;15-7;7-6Elmhurst;15-7;7-6Ill. Wesleyan;12-10;7-6N. Central;11-11;6-8Augustana;7-15;5-8 Millikin;11-12;4-10 Carroll;5-17;2-11Women;;Overall;ConferenceMillikin;18-4;12-1Carroll;15-7;10-3Augustana;15-7;9-4 Wheaton;14-9;9-5Ill. Wesleyan;13-10;8-6Carthage;9-13;5-8 North Park;7-15;3-10N. Central;6-16;3-11Elmhurst;3-18;1-12 PHOTOS: Washington University at Illinois Wesleyan University mens basketball Illinois Wesleyan's Trey Bazzell (4) passes against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's Ryan Sroka (14) passes around Washington University's Jake Wolf (23) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's head coach Ron Rose questions a call against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's Marko Anderson (32) drives past Washington University's Hayden Doyle (4) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's Lucas Heflen (3) shoots a 3-pointer against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on Jan. 3. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's Lucas Heflen (3) drives past Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan guard Lucas Heflen (3) scores against Washington University at Shirk Center on Jan. 3. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's Harrison Wilmsen (20) goes past Washington University's Nate Bloedorn (15) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's Hakim Williams (0) goes past Washington University's (42) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's Evan Schneider (45) celebrates against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's Evan Schneider (45) guards Washington University's Hayden Doyle (4) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's Cody Mitchell (23) guards Washington University's Yogi Oliff (10) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois Wesleyan's Cody Mitchell (23) shoots a three against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH PHOTOS: Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State's Alex Kotov (25) and Malachi Poindexter close in on Indiana State's Robbie Avila on Jan. 4 at CEFCU Arena. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State's Alex Kotov puts up a shot against Indiana State's Robbie Avila (21) during a Jan. 4 game at CEFCU Arena. The Redbirds entertain UIC at 7 p.m. Wednesday. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State's Seneca Knight eyes the basket as Indiana State's Cameron Henry closes in during Wednesday's game at CEFCU Arena. ISU is on the road Saturday for a 1 p.m. game at Evansville. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State's Colton Sandage, right, tries to dribble around Indiana State's Jayson Kent during Wednesday's game at CEFCU Arena. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH Illinois State head coach Ryan Pedon speaks to Darius Burford (10) and Malachi Poindexter (1) during last week's game against Indiana State. The Redbirds entertain Missouri State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at CEFCU Arena. CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags College-sports Sports Mvc Standings Cciw Standings Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Illinois gets Luke Goode back ahead of clash with Iowa Foot injury sidelined Goode. Here are the Missouri Valley and CCIW men's and women's basketball standings Check out where ISU, IWU sit. Watch Now: Related Video Kevin Durant is reportedly traded to the Phoenix Suns Illinois State's Malachi Poindexter talks about upcoming game at Valpo Illinois State's Malachi Poindexter talks about upcoming game at Valpo Five fun facts about this year's Super Bowl Five fun facts about this year's Super Bowl Illinois State players discuss loss to rival Bradley Illinois State players discuss loss to rival Bradley