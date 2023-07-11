NORMAL – Tyler Woltman’s summer of transition is progressing quite nicely with the Normal CornBelters.

Attempting to round back into form after injuries contributed to holding him to nine at-bats this spring at Illinois State, Woltman is batting .356 for the Belters as he prepares to transfer to Illinois Wesleyan for the 2024 season.

“I’m just trying to work on my approach, really taking the pitches they’re giving me and trying not to do too much at the plate,” Woltman said Tuesday after Normal dropped a 13-7 Prospect League game to Clinton (Iowa) at the Corn Crib.

“I want to put good swings on it and hit it hard,” said Woltman. “I feel like I’ve been in a good rhythm. My teammates are putting me in good spots. I’ve felt good this summer, for sure.”

A pulled hamstring and knee surgery torpedoed Woltman’s ISU career.

“I couldn’t really stay healthy and get in rhythm there,” he said. “I’m looking to get on the field a little bit more than I was at ISU.”

Normal manager Andy Turner says Woltman bears a striking resemblance to former Wesleyan catcher Chris Kaufman.

“Chris was an outstanding player at Illinois Wesleyan, a catcher-third baseman type of guy,” said Turner. “Tyler has that body type and the swing and everything else. He’s a clutch performer with a great arm. You can play him anywhere. Illinois Wesleyan is going to get a lot of mileage out of Tyler Woltman.”

Usually a catcher, Woltman played second base on Tuesday.

“Growing up, I used to play everywhere,” he said. “I’m trying to fill in wherever coach wants me right now.”

Big innings costly

Clinton scored five runs in both the fifth and ninth innings Tuesday as the LumberKings improved to 21-13 overall and 5-2 in the second half.

“It’s a game about pitching and when the consistency of your pitching is not where it needs to be, it becomes a real difficult game,” said Turner. “We’ve kind of run into that the last week here. We’re having to play catch up. We’ve got a good offensive lineup. It’s hard to put everything in place right now.”

At 3-5 in the second half, Normal slipped to 18-17 overall with its fourth loss in the last five games.

“It’s the dog days of the Prospect League. Everybody starts to question why I’m here,” Turner said. “Do I still have enough life in me to get through the rest of the season? Right now, everybody’s got that question in their mind.

“If we ever get past that part of it and get a little tougher and get some outs on the mound and work ahead in counts, we’ll be right back in it.”

Clay Conn reached base five times on two singles and three walks, scored twice and drove in a run for Normal. Tyler Bickers had two RBIs, while Tyler Castro, Daniel Young, Colin Kalinowski and Peter Johnson joined Conn with two of the Belters’ 13 hits.

Clinton also had 13 hits but left seven runners on base compared to Normal’s 12.

Figueroa’s triumphant return

LumberKings second baseman Jeremy Figueroa scored three runs and launched a three-run home run to left field in the ninth inning. Figueroa’s home field was the Corn Crib when he played for Heartland College in 2021-22.

“It was a great feeling, just a blessing. I love playing at this field,” said Figueroa, who batted .400 with 13 homers, 57 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 2022 for the Hawks. “Honestly, I’ve been struggling a little bit. I saw a fastball up in the zone and I put a good swing on it and it went over the fence."

Figueroa spent a semester at Texas Southern after graduating from Heartland but quickly moved to NAIA program Mount Mercy. He hit .392 with five homers and 25 stolen bases this spring at Mount Mercy.

Photos: Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.