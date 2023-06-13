NORMAL – Normal CornBelters manager Andy Turner could not have handed Ryne Willard a tougher save opportunity.

“In that situation, the thing is not to think,” Willard said. “The biggest thing is just to trust my stuff and attack.”

Taking the mound with the bases loaded and none out and protecting a one-run lead, Willard recorded two strikeouts and a ground out to enable Normal to escape with a 3-2 Prospect League win over Danville on Tuesday at the Corn Crib.

“I was going to go right at them,” said Willard. “It was best stuff versus best stuff. I was good enough to win that battle.”

A Normal Community graduate, Willard went to a 3-1 count on the first batter he faced, Cole Tremain, but battled back for a swinging strikeout.

“Take a deep breath, gather a focus point then I went right back at him,” Willard said. “After he swung and missed that second strike, I gathered myself in and was like ‘I can beat him with another pitch here.’ ”

Willard fanned Robert Castillo on a called third strike before Justin Vossos hit a grounder to Normal third baseman Tyler Bickers, who stepped on third base for the game-ending force out.

“He’s a crafty lefty. He’s got two pitches he’s got command of,” Turner said of Willard. “If he comes back with the third pitch and he can get it to come across as a strike, he causes batters to have a difficult time at the plate.”

The victory improved Normal’s record to 9-3 for first place in the Wabash River Division.

Kasey shines

Belters starter Graham Kasey allowed one run and five hits over seven innings. He struck out three and walked two.

“It was just being able to locate up and down rather than in and out,” said Kasey, who carried a 7.45 ERA in 9⅔ innings over his first two starts. “I’ve been working on a few pitches, introducing a curve ball and a cutter-sweeper kind of pitch. It showed today it’s working.”

Turner saw a more comfortable Kasey on the hill.

“Kasey was really good today. He pitched with more confidence,” Turner said. “It takes a while to have some confidence as a pitcher in this league and figure out how to get through four or five innings.”

Defense doubles up

The Normal defense turned four double plays behind Kasey sparked by shortstop Jackson Blemler and second baseman Clay Conn.

“Up the middle we’ve been solid all year long,” Turner said. “Conn and Blemler have made plays consistently that have helped us be productive and successful. Their defense has been outstanding, and it carries over to the other guys as well.”

Sanderson goes deep

Case Sanderson smacked a 1-0 pitch from Danville starter Jack Potteiger over the left-field fence for an opposite-field home run in the first inning.

“It was inside-out and I end up catching the barrel and it popped out,” said Sanderson. “I was trying not to get burned in honestly. I kept my hands in and it ended up going opposite field.”

Two-out magic

The Belters scored their second and third runs in the third inning.

With two outs, Normal received consecutive singles from Sanderson, Ben Higgins, Peyton Dillingham and Scott Newman.

Catfish are biting

Based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, the Cape Catfish are the talk of the Prospect League, opening the season with 12 straight wins.

The Catfish are batting .366 as a team and are averaging 10.9 runs.

Photos: Danville Dans at Normal Cornbelters baseball