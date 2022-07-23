Watch now: Wolfe lends a hand against his former Normal teammates

NORMAL – Gage Wolfe has bat, will travel.

After trekking to Alton last weekend to assist the short-handed Normal CornBelters, Wolfe suited up for the similarly disadvantaged West Virginia Miners against the Belters on Friday in Normal’s 6-1 Prospect League victory at the Corn Crib.

A Bloomington High School graduate headed to Western Illinois, Wolfe played in the Kernels Collegiate League at the Corn Crib but discovered he was still in demand after the KCL’s conclusion.

“The Miners gave me a call this week, and I told them I would help them out as well,” said Wolfe, who played shortstop and was hitless in four at-bats. “I was glad to play in Normal. It’s not like I had to haul anywhere. It was the perfect situation for me.”

Wolfe took some good natured ribbing from Normal players he called teammates less than a week ago.

“They were giving me a hard time, a hometown kid playing for the Miners out of West Virginia,” Wolfe said. “It was fun meeting the guys and seeing where everyone is from and seeing different cultures. It was cool to see what West Virginia is like and show them around Normal.”

Normal Community product Christian Badorek also pitched the seventh inning for West Virginia.

Normal coach Andy Turner said his team had COVID-19 issues last week. West Virginia has the same problem now but also has had players leave the team prematurely.

“Unfortunately all those kids have been getting trophies for eighth place, seventh place, sixth place games,” said Turner. “Now all of a sudden they’ve got a six-hour trip to play somebody pretty decent, and they don’t want to get on the bus and make the trip. We’ve got that issue within the Prospect League, and we’re going to have to address it as we go forward.”

Miller leaves on high

Making his second start and final appearance of the summer for the Belters, JT Miller allowed just two hits and struck out 10 over five innings to earn the victory.

Miller carried a 7.25 ERA over 22⅓ innings into the contest. He had allowed 18 hits, walked 32 and struck out 33.

“There were a couple innings I struggled a little bit finding the zone and feeling comfortable,” Miller said. “Once I made the emphasis on being myself and feeling smooth and relaxed out there, I felt like it came out a lot better, a lot sharper.”

Miller walked four. The lone run scored off him was unearned because of his own throwing error.

“I was glad to go out on a high note,” said Miller. “I’m from Colorado and I wanted to spend some time at home to cap off the summer before I got back to school (at Webster in St. Louis).”

“He makes guys swing and miss. That’s key with him,” Turner said. “Great credit to JT and how he’s patiently worked through the summer. He got his innings in and taken in direction and withstood the toll of what the regiment is every day when you’re playing in this league. He did a great job. That’s what kind of kid he is.”

Dillingham stays hot

Peyton Dillingham continued his torrid first week on the Belters with an RBI single, two-run home run and hit by pitch with the bases loaded. The only time Dillingham was retired came on a fly ball to the warning track in center field.

Through five games, Dillingham is batting .667 (14 for 21) with four home runs and 16 RBIs.

Chatterton base burglar

Normal shortstop Jackson Chatterson stole three bases for the second straight game to push his season total to 31, second in the league.

Chatterton stole home Thursday on the back end of a double steal. Against West Virginia, Chatterton swiped home on the catcher’s throw back to the pitcher.

The Bradley player also ranks second in the league with 49 runs scored in 44 games.

Five in a row

The win was the fifth straight for the Belters, upping their record to a Great River Division-leading 9-6 in the second half and 23-22 overall.