Watch now: Newcomer Dillingham sparking Normal CornBelters

NORMAL – Changing uniforms hasn’t cooled off Peyton Dillingham a bit.

Actually, Dillingham has turned a fiercer shade of red hot since joining the Normal CornBelters.

After helping the Ground Sloths to the Kernels Collegiate League championship Saturday, Dillingham registered three hits and four RBIs Thursday as the Belters outslugged Burlington 14-9 at the Corn Crib.

“We won the championship Saturday and I got either told or invited that I was going down to Alton to play for the CornBelters with Coach Hawkins,” Dillingham said. “I’m not going to say no to more baseball.”

Chris Hawkins is Normal’s assistant coach and was Dillingham’s high school coach at Normal West.

In four games with the Belters, Dillingham is batting a sizzling .667 (12 of 18) with three home runs, eight runs scored and 12 RBIs.

Normal has won all four games to take over first place in the Prospect League’s Great River Division with a second half record of 8-6 as Burlington slipped to 7-6.

“He’s been successful in every league he’s played in since his junior high days. It’s completely expected what he’s doing right now,” Normal coach Andy Turner said. “He could have been with us since day one and been one of our top hitters. We’re feeding off him a little bit. Some of the other guys are picking it up a notch.”

Dillingham, who will use his final year of eligibility at Illinois-Springfield next season, is grateful to be back on the diamond after a serious foot injury ended his season at McKendree last spring.

“I’m honestly just trying to have a good time. I thought my baseball career ended in the spring with the injury,” said Dillingham, who smacked an opposite-field, two-run homer to right field in the sixth inning Thursday. “I got to look the end of my career in the eyes and thought ‘this is the time you need to perform if you want to keep playing.’ "

Dillingham is grateful for the smooth transition onto the Belters’ roster.

“It’s good to hop into a new team, a new group of guys,” he said. “There was good chemistry on this team already. They did a good job of taking me in. I appreciate how they’ve been.”

Dillingham has been part of an infusion of new players that includes Jackson Blemler and Connor Olson.

It’s not unusual for players to leave a Prospect League team before the completion of the summer and replacements are necessary.

“There’s no way around that. Kids shut down Their muscles get tired,” said Turner. “Fortunately, some of those guys have been in the KCL and are staying here. They’re pretty sharp still. We’re getting some of the better guys out of that league to help us down the stretch. That’s key for us.”

Cuppini solid for five

University High graduate Chris Cuppini blanked Burlington on one hit and struck out five over the initial five innings Thursday. Cuppini surrendered five runs, including a grand slam to Ryan Grace, before departing with one out in the sixth.

“It was still a pretty good outing,” said Cuppini, who moved to 2-1 with the win. “It’s one swing. An outside fastball and he got ahold of it. I was getting tired toward the end. That last pitch was not where I wanted, but it’s something I should have executed.”

Cuppini, who spent last season at Young Harris College, a Division II program in Young Harris, Georgia, is transferring to Ave Maria, an NAIA team based in Ave Maria, Florida, for the upcoming season.

“He’s smart. He can locate and knows where to locate,” Turner said. “He’s got four or five different looks. He knows how to go through the order two or three times and feel comfortable with that and readjust. That’s why he’s a good pitcher. He did that tonight. He just got tired at the end.”

Lewis works in relief

Normal West graduate CJ Lewis was sharp in relief for Burlington until encountering difficulty in his final inning on the mound.

Lewis secured the final out in a four-run Normal second inning and blanked the Belters in the third, fourth and fifth. He was charged with five runs in the sixth.

“It’s been a great experience. I got to throw a bunch of innings for the Bees and got to really show what I actually have,” said Lewis, who ended his summer campaign Wednesday. “I haven’t been able to do that the last couple years. This summer was huge for me.”

Lewis is on to his fourth school after starting at Chicago State, transferring to Parkland and then pitching 3⅓ innings over three games last spring at Toledo. While details have yet to be finalized, Lewis plans on pitching at Jackson State next season.

“The big thing for me has been command. That’s why I didn’t throw a lot at Toledo,” Lewis said. “I’m working on my command, getting it in the zone, trusting my stuff and letting it play.”

Of the rough sixth inning, Lewis said fatigue took over. “My legs gave way on me,” he said. “I tried to fight through it, but overall it didn’t happen.”

Chatterton keeps busy

Normal leadoff man Jackson Chatterton scored four runs and swiped three bases Wednesday. All three stolen bases came in the sixth, the third on the back end of a double steal with Blemler.

Chatterton ranks second in the Prospect League with 46 runs and is tied for third with 28 stolen bases.

The Bradley player also turned in a wily defensive play in the second inning. Chatterton let a soft line drive drop in front of him, short hopped it, touched second and threw to first for a double play.

Marathon facts

Thursday's contest lasted 3 hours, 42 minutes and featured 23 hits, five errors (four by the Bees), 13 walks and five hit by pitches.

Eleven of the game’s 23 runs crossed the plate in the sixth. Burlington pulled within 7-5 with five runs only to watch the Belters tally six in the bottom of the frame.