Watch now: Mitchell Osnowitz seeking path back to minor leagues

BLOOMINGTON – Scaling an indoor mound in mid February, Mitchell Osnowitz attempted to transport himself outdoors in July.

“For me, there’s no replicating the actual game. That’s when you need the adrenaline, the nerves, all that stuff,” Osnowitz said. “You get ‘em here, but at the same time in the subconscious this isn’t the real deal. But it is. This is my World Series, basically, because you’re trying to get back to a team.”

The 30-year-old Normal native faced batters earlier this week at K’s Training Academy hoping to impress scouts from the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners enough to be offered a minor league contract.

“I feel like physically I’m still capable,” Osnowitz said. “Until I feel like I’m not, I’m going to keep trying it.”

The 2009 Normal Community High School graduate has pitched in the Atlanta, Boston, St. Louis. Minnesota and Arizona farm systems since his professional career began in 2014. He also made stops in the independent Frontier League and United Shore League.

“Last year the Diamondbacks gave me an opportunity. I got up to Triple A with them,” said Osnowitz. “I got released on Friday and signed with the Twins on a Monday. It was a whirlwind weekend. My contract expired so I’m back in the free agent pool. That’s what I’m doing today, remind people we’re still out here and working hard.”

Osnowitz, who has a 5.49 ERA and 198 strikeouts over 187 career minor league innings, has been throwing and working out at K’s.

Other players using Josh Kauten’s facility in south Bloomington include area minor leaguers McCade Brown, John Rave, Colton Johnson, Charlie Cerny, Reid Birlingmair, Nathan Lavender, Brent Headrick and Jeff Lindgren.

“Working with Josh has been a huge help for me,” said Osnowitz. “Now our pro guys are growing. It’s been fun to bounce ideas off other guys and help a new generation.”

Osnowitz was pleased to have his fastball clocked at 94 mph this week. He has touched as high as 99 during his career. If he is signed, he needs to be “as close as you can” to being ready to pitch competitively.

“The days of showing up to spring training to actually train are gone,” he said. “You need to be ready literally day one to compete.”

Osnowitz found that out in 2019 while with the Cardinals. Coming back from Tommy John surgery, Osnowitz was set to throw curve balls for the first time when he was summoned to the major league team’s practice field to do it.

“I saw a golf cart with Harrison Bader. Am I facing Harrison Bader in my first live BP (batting practice) after surgery?,” recalled Osnowitz of the St. Louis center fielder. “There were about 1,000 Cardinals fans watching. It was fun.

"It was a similar feeling to today. The body doesn’t know if it’s in the majors or at K’s Academy throwing. At the end of the day, those are the guys you want to pitch against eventually. You’ve got to do it sometime or another.”

Osnowitz is still grinding with a regular season matchup against Bader or any other major league hitter the dream.

“That’s the goal, to get up there,” he said. “Hopefully they will have a season and I’ll be a part of it.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.