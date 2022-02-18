Watch now: McCade Brown preparing for minor league spring training

BLOOMINGTON – McCade Brown is not a member of the Colorado Rockies 40-man offseason roster.

With Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association deeply entrenched in a labor dispute, that’s a distinction Brown is happy to live without.

“We’re pretty lucky we still get to play ball,” said Brown, a Normal West High School graduate. “It doesn’t affect minor leaguers too much. I’m still supposed to go down for minor league spring training starting March 6.”

Brown is preparing for the season at K’s Training Academy in Bloomington, which is run by former minor leaguer and Illinois State pitcher Josh Kauten.

The right-hander’s breakthrough came at the Corn Crib in the 2020 Kernels Collegiate League with 50 strikeouts and a 0.93 ERA in 22⅔ innings. After his third season at Indiana University, Brown was drafted in the third round by Colorado.

Coming off 97 strikeouts in 61 innings with the Hoosiers, Brown’s first exposure to professional ball was an introductory one.

“I got to get my feet wet and hang out with a bunch of guys from the draft class and get to know them,” said the 6-foot-6, 225-pounder. “It was awesome. I enjoyed it. It was a month, month and a half of pitching once a week. With instructional league, I got in the mid teens for innings.”

Brown is ranked as the No. 16 prospect in the Rockies organization by The Athletic and listed 26th by MLB Pipeline.

He regularly delivers his fastball with mid 90s velocity and has topped out at 97. Brown sports a hard-breaking curveball and a slider. Adding a change up to his arsenal is Brown’s offseason goal.

“That’s what I’ve been dealing with the last year or so,” Brown said. “I’ve got one I really like and can really trust now. I switched the grip up it and got really comfortable with it really fast. I can command it now. It should be a good pitch for me. We’ll see.”

Brown won’t know where he will start the minor league season until near the end of spring training.

“It’s get your arm back ramped up to full speed and get every pitch ready to go,” he said of his offseason preparations. “You get down there and it’s time to go. Bullpen, day off, bullpen, day off then you’re going in games. It’s pretty quick.”

