Watch now: Kernels Collegiate League opens third season

NORMAL — Summer collegiate baseball returns to the Corn Crib on Thursday with the opening of the Kernels Collegiate League season.

Entering its third year, the KCL consists of four teams that play exclusively at the Corn Crib during a 30-game schedule.

“I tried to get as many locals as I possibly could,” said KCL commissioner Billy DuBois. “The rosters filled up pretty decently. Now we’re getting stragglers filling in what we need."

This year’s four teams are the Bobcats, Ground Sloths, Blue Caps and Merchants.

Jake Wegner returns as Bobcats manager. His roster will feature former Intercity players Christian Badorek, Brendan Short, Jacob Mote, Alec McGinnis, Evan Hutson, Daniel Mosele, Parker Mathieson, Nick Barlow, Ryne Willard and Brady Alexander.

The Jonathan Brandt-led Ground Sloths feature ex-Intercity players in Peyton Dillingham and Garrett Swingler. Dillingham also will serve as an assistant coach for Brandt.

Chad Hutson will manage the Blue Caps. Former Intercity standouts on his squad include Griffin McCluskey, Nick Sharp, Spencer Smith and Liam McGill.

Bloomington-Normal players still wrapping up their high school careers before joining KCL teams include Evan Jones, Jack Bach, Chase Adams. Matt Armstrong and Jake Swartz of University High, Eli Hensley of Normal West and Bloomington’s Gage Wolfe.

Current Illinois State players set to play in the KCL are Keegan Gagliardo, Chase Gockel and Trey Krause as well as incoming Redbird recruits Thomas Harper, Shai Robinson, Auggie Rasmussen, James Duncan, Joey Wilmoth, Luke Lawrence, Ryan Borberg, Ben Karpowicz and Daniel Pacella.

Swartz is among several KCL participants who are Illinois recruits.

The Merchants are based in Peoria with former Twin City Stars coach Mike Olson as the general manager and Jordan Hursey the field manager.

Olson said the Merchants roster will consist of one Division I player in Derek Botaletto of Western Illinois and others from Division III, NAIA and junior college programs.

“This is a great fit for us,” Olson said. “There is a big niche for this. I think this will be the thing of the future, and you will see more colleges and cities put in this type of league. It cuts your expenses way down."

The KCL schedule is planned around Prospect League home games of the Normal CornBelters, who begin their season June 1 and have their first home contest June 4.

Tripleheaders featuring two KCL games followed by the CornBelters will be held June 5 and 11 and July 3.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.