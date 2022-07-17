Watch now: Illinois State's Ryan Cermak drafted in 2nd round by Tampa Bay Rays

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Illinois State's Ryan Cermak was selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday night.

As the No. 71 pick overall, Cermak is the highest Redbird pick since Neal Cotts was tabbed at No. 69 in 2001.

Although he played center field for the Redbirds the past two seasons, Cermak was announced as a shortstop. He previously played third base for ISU before moving to the outfield during the 2021 season.

Cermak batted .340 with 19 home runs and 43 RBIs this spring to earn his second straight first team berth on the all-Missouri Valley Conference squad.

He also won his second straight MVC Defensive Player of the Year Award and was among three Division I outfielders to receive a Gold Glove from Rawlings and the American Baseball Coaches Association.

The No. 71 pick carries an approximate slot value of $929,100.

This story will be updated

Ryan Cermak, 2022

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

