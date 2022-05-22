Watch now: Heartland baseball earns trip to juco World Series

NORMAL – The Heartland College baseball team “finally” accomplished something Saturday at the Corn Crib.

At least that’s what Hawks coach Chris Razo thought.

“Our message every time we swept somebody was we hadn’t done anything,” Razo said. “It was kind of sweet to be able to tell them right there we finally have done something. Of course, their response to me was we’ve done nothing yet.”

What Heartland did tuck securely under its belt was a 4-2 victory over Lincoln Land in the championship game of the Region 24 Tournament that punched the Hawks’ ticket to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Tournament.

Heartland won its 18th straight game and improved to 48-8 heading to Enid, Oklahoma, for its first national tournament since 2013.

“This is what we worked hard for all winter. This is what we wanted to accomplish,” second baseman Jeremy Figueroa said. “You can look around at the guys, everybody is a hard worker. We deserve this.”

Here are six other takeaways from the latest and biggest win of a remarkable Heartland season.

Unlikely power source

Left fielder and ninth place hitter Jacyk Uehling lifted Heartland into a 1-1 tie with a third-inning home run, his first collegiate blast.

“I was hunting fastball to do damage and drive the ball and it just went out,” said Uehling. “It was an insane moment for me and my teammates. As soon as I rounded first, I thought ‘wow, I did that.’ It was awesome.”

“Uehling was very impressive this tournament This whole season he’s been riding the wave of some successes and some failures. We stuck with him,” Razo said. “It was a great moment for a kid who stuck with the process, was in a situation like that and capitalized on it.”

Figueroa follow up

Lincoln Land appealed to the umpiring crew that Uehling had missed first base. But Figueroa was ready when play resumed, ambushing the first pitch from Loggers starter Jake Curtis for another home run to left field.

I thought he’s going to be a little upset. He might throw one in there hard,” Figueroa said. “I was trying to be ready on time for a fastball.”

The home run was the ninth of the season for the 5-foot-5 leadoff hitter.

“Figgy is definitely a sparkplug for us. He’s a high energy guy,” said Razo. “He’s not going to get cheated. He jumped all over that and put a little icing on it for us.”

Navigating the middle innings

Jake Jakubowski relieved Heartland starter Meade Johnson in the fifth and wriggled out of one-out jam with runners at first and third. Jakubowski allowed one run (a seventh inning homer to Jayden Myren) over 3⅔ innings.

“Jake has the weapons to get out of every situation,” Razo said. “We blew out a lot of teams and didn’t have the chance for him to really pitch. Our starters would just finish games. We knew we had a weapon with him.”

Double your pleasure

Heartland’s third run scored in the fourth on doubles from Riley Rundquist and Mason Sawyer.

The Hawks tacked on their final tally in the eighth as another Rundquist double chased home Sam Antonacci.

Late dramatics

Teague Conrad worked the ninth to secure the Heartland save.

Conrad retired the first two batters before issuing a walk and hitting a batter to put the tying runs on base.

Drew Ezard bounced into a force play at third to touch off a wild Hawks’ celebration.

Handing out awards

Heartland’s Reese Dutton was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament. Dutton shut out Danville Area in the tournament opener 7-0.

Hawks right fielder Bobby Atkinson was selected as the Region 24 Player of the Year.

