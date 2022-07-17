Watch now: Ground Sloths capture Kernels Collegiate League championship

NORMAL — Peyton Dillingham drove in two runs and the Ground Sloths received stellar pitching from Austin Baker and Joey Wilmoth en route to a 6-1 win over the Bobcats on Saturday in the Kernels Collegiate League championship game at the Corn Crib.

Cole Nelson scored two runs and Davey Fitzpatrick had two hits for the Ground Sloths.

Baker struck out eight and walked five in 5⅓ innings. Wilmoth followed with 3⅔ scoreless innings, striking out six and walking one.

Dan Mosele had two of the Bobcats' four hits. Reliever Chase Gockel fanned six in four scoreless innings.

The Ground Sloths advanced to the championship game with a 9-0 triumph over the BlueCaps as Dillingham belted a grand slam.

Nelson and Tyler Woltman had two hits each. Nate Righi worked the seven-inning complete game, whiffing six and issuing four walks.

The Bobcats also won 9-0 in their semifinal playoff contest over the Merchants.

Mosele contributed two hits, scored three runs and drove in three. Parker Mathieson had two hits and Colin Kalinowski two RBIs. Brady Banker and Nick Barlow tossed a combined three-hit shutout.

McGinnis batting champ

Alec McGinnis of the Bobcats won the KCL batting title with a .387 average.

Auggie Rasmussen led the league in RBIs with 25.

The ERA champion was Baker at 3.23.