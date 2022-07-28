Watch now: Armstrong adjusts, Normal prevails in opener of doubleheader

NORMAL – Victimized by three straight two-out hits in the third inning and a solo home run in the fourth, Jake Armstrong was not at his best Wednesday at the Corn Crib.

That made Normal’s 5-3 Prospect League victory over the Cape (Girardeau) Catfish all the sweeter as Armstrong persevered for a complete-game victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

“You’re going to have days like that when you don’t have your best stuff coming out,” Armstrong said. “The only thing you can do is adjust.”

Armstrong adjusted enough after a fourth-inning Kolten Poorman home run gave the Catfish a 3-2 lead to allow no hits and retire 12 of 13 batters the rest of the way. The only Cape hitter to reach did so on an error.

“My slider wasn’t as sharp. When the wind is blowing out like this to left, you’ve got to get that down. You don’t get it down, it’s gone,” said Armstrong. “As the game went on, you could see the swings and misses on the slider after we adjusted to that.”

Armstrong allowed six hits, walked one and struck out six. He needed 89 pitches to navigate seven innings, staying just under the Prospect League limit of 90.

“That’s characteristic of him. He’s been great all year long,” Normal manager Andy Turner said. “Our kids get excited when he goes to the mound.”

The Belters forged a 3-3 tie in the fifth when Jackson Blemler’s two-out single drove home Dom Dilello. John Stallcup’s two-out, two run single in the sixth chased home Peyton Dillingham and Ben Higgins with the decisive runs.

“After the sixth when we shut them down, I was telling the offense ‘just get me one,’ ” Armstrong said. “They got me two.”

Armstrong, a former University High and Heartland College pitcher who plays at Western Illinois, moved to 5-0 with a 3.31 ERA at the Corn Crib this summer. His ERA on the road is 5.73.

“I love this place,” he said. “I can’t help but think about all the memories I’ve had. We’re creating new memories as we go here. It’s definitely a good place.”

Winning streak over

Cape snapped Normal’s eight-game winning streak with a 7-4 triumph in the nightcap. A two-run Josh Cameron home run in the fifth broke a 4-all tie.

The Belters continue to lead the Great River Division with a second half record of 12-7.

“That’s a credit to our kids. They’ve done a nice job staying together,” Turner said. “Our pitchers are healthy. We’ve matched up against some staffs not as healthy as ours and were able to take advantage of it.”

A recent addition of Blemler, Dillingham and Connor Olson has sparked the Belters.

“It’s a good group of guys for sure,” said Blemler. “It’s been fun playing with them, getting to know them. We’re getting toward the end of summer, and baseball is a sport you’ve got to grind out.”

Chatterton done

Blemler has stepped into the shortstop position vacated by Jackson Chatterton, who has been among Normal’s best hitters all summer.

“Bradley shut him down. He’s got like 150 at-bats so he’s got plenty of at-bats for the summer,” Turner said. “They want him to try to gain a little bit of weight. They thought if he shuts down when he comes back after Labor Day he’s got a little more to him than when he left here.”

Chatterton leaves Normal with a .291 batting average and is among the league leaders with 51 runs scored and 34 stolen bases.

East dominance

Normal is the lone team in the Western Conference of the Prospect League with a winning record in the second half. There are eight teams in each conference.

Four Eastern Conference are over .500 led by Danville at 16-1.