Watch now: Alec McGinnis red hot for Bobcats of KCL

NORMAL – Alec McGinnis has always felt his hitting lagged behind the other aspects of his performance on the baseball diamond.

Not this summer.

McGinnis continued a torrid stretch Friday at the Corn Crib with three hits in the Bobcats’ 9-3 win over the Ground Sloths. That puts the Normal West High School graduate at a sizzling .500 (22 of 44) over his last 13 games.

“I’m having a lot of fun out here. It’s been going well,” he said. “I’m hitting pretty well.”

McGinnis sports a .439 average for the summer that leads the Kernels Collegiate League.

“I’m just trying to think as little as possible to be honest,” said McGinnis. “Make the game as simple as I can up there and good things happen.”

Bobcats coach Jake Wegner, whose team is 13-13, appreciates McGinnis’ grind-it-out approach to hitting.

“He’s battling and not giving up at-bats. He’s fighting off tough pitches, and when he gets his pitch he does some damage,” Wegner said. “He’s been on quite a tear. He goes about his business quietly and plays the game the right way.”

A KCL batting title would be meaningful for McGinnis.

“It would be awesome. I’ve always been a more defensive minded player, hit for contact,” he said. “To win the batting title would be really cool for me. Batting has been one of the weak points of my game, and I’ve really worked on that over time.”

A starting second baseman at Augustana who hit .309 this spring to help the Vikings to a 34-12 record, McGinnis’ primary competition for the KCL batting crown is Bobcats’ teammate Auggie Rasmussen at .400.

“That’s awesome. I love having two of us up there,” said McGinnis. “He’s a great hitter.”

As the KCL heads into its final week, here are four other takeaways from a night at the ballpark.

Sloths atop standings

Despite Friday’s loss, the Ground Sloths have clinched the regular season championship at 17-9.

The Sloths’ top hitters have been Chase Adams (.393), JP Gauthier (.349), Cole Nelson (.333) and Peyton Dillingham (.323).

Leading the pitching staff have been starters Keegan Gagliardo (3-1, 1.42 ERA) and Austin Baker (4-1, 2.65). Logan Wombles, Trey Krause and Adams have been effective out of the bullpen.

Touring the bases

Rasmussen, who is transferring to Illinois State from Iowa Western, stole second and third before also swiping home on the back end of a double steal with Jackson Blemler on Friday to boost his stolen base total to 14.

Liam McGill paces the KCL with 17 steals.

Rasmussen continues to top the league with 22 RBIs.

BlueCaps prevail

Keegan Buksa allowed one hit and struck out nine in 4⅔ innings to spark the BlueCaps past the Merchants 3-1 in Friday’s nightcap.

Incoming Illinois State freshman Ben Karpowicz drove in two for the BlueCaps (11-15). The Merchants fell to 11-15.

Mason Telford and Braden Roesch finished off the BlueCaps' one-hitter.

Playoff format set

The KCL regular season ends Thursday with the playoffs set for Friday and Saturday.

The second and third seed will meet Friday at 5 p.m. with the Ground Sloths facing the No. 4 seed in the second game. The winners square off for the championship in a nine-inning game Saturday at 6:30 p.m.