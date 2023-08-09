NORMAL — Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby featured eight pitchers handpicked by the participating sluggers to deliver pitches quickly and accurately.

The Legends Home Run Derby at the Corn Crib later in July had Ron Juris.

Baseball coaches and players throughout Bloomington-Normal have learned that if you have Juris, you don’t want or need anybody else.

In a crowning achievement of a career of tossing batting practice, Juris’ right arm remarkably produced all 574 pitches of the Normal CornBelters-sponsored Derby won by former Chicago Cubs outfielder Tyler Colvin.

“He is absolutely a machine,” said Derby organizer Billy DuBois. “I’m a BP connoisseur. Ron throws the best BP I’ve ever seen.”

“I wasn’t even tired. My arm was good,” Juris said. “About three-quarters through they asked we how I was feeling, and I said I’m starting to get loose.“

With only short breaks for sips of water (“I didn’t want to feel bloated”), Juris pitched to Colvin and other former major leaguers Todd Hollandsworth, Carlos Zambrano and Mark Reynolds as well as college players Peyton Dillingham, Judah Morris, Pat Mulcahey and Caleb Royer.

The 68-year-old Juris, whose ultimate goal is to throw BP for a major league team, received praise from the ex-pros.

“Tyler and Todd said Ron is a first group BP guy in any stadium in America,” said DuBois. “The first group is always the best players and the best BP guy.”

“That made me feel pretty good,” Juris said. “It gave me an idea I could do this.”

With Jimmy Peterson handing him baseballs, Juris maintained the desired pace as the hitters tried to blast as many home runs as possible in two or three minute periods.

“I told Billy because that basket was overflowing on the sides, sometimes I could reach in and fumble them trying to dig them out,” said Juris. “If somebody would hand them to me, we could save lot of time and throw more pitches.”

Jeff Paul, a Bloomington High School assistant coach along with Juris, sat behind home plate and counted Juris’ pitches. Paul’s list of throws that were definitely outside the strike zone remarkably only reached three.

“I was keeping track of the number of balls or borderline pitches. I had five and two of them were questionable,” Paul said. “He always amazes me.”

Juris didn’t exactly sleep in the morning after the Derby.

“Actually, I had a 6:40 tee time Sunday morning and played golf,” said Juris. “I told the guys I’m not walking, I’m riding today.”

Juris threw even more pitches at an Atlanta Braves tryout camp organized by former Heartland College coach Nate Metzger several years ago.

“We had 60 to 80 kids, and I threw to all of them,” Juris recalled. “That was over 700 pitches.”

Juris also threw for a Philadelphia Phillies tryout camp where he was told “if we had someplace a little closer, we would have you throw for our minor league guys. They paid me 60 bucks, gave me a dozen baseballs and took me out to dinner.”

An assistant at Central Catholic when Paul was head coach, Juris spent 13 years with the Saints and is entering his sixth year as an assistant to Bloomington coach Steve Clapp. He also has served up BP for the Normal CornBelters and Illinois Wesleyan.

“He’s worth his weight in gold. He really is,” said Clapp. “His batting practice is legendary. A lot of people take that for granted. But BP can go two, two and a half hours if you’ve got a guy who can’t command it. He takes a lot of pride in staying in shape and keeping his arm healthy. He’s literally second to none.”

Clapp also benefits from Juris’ groundskeeper skills to prepare BHS’ Howard Saar Field for practices and games.

“He’s a one-man field crew, and he does an excellent job. He mows in different patterns. He really gives it a big league look,” Clapp said. “He’s a tremendous guy. He’s become one of my closest friends.”

“The thing about Ron is he’s a big baseball supporter. He’s more than willing to donate time and effort to help anyone get to the next level in baseball,” said Paul. “He’s just an ambassador of the game and a Bloomington-Normal treasure.”

Juris, who is retired after a 41-year career at State Farm, stays loose even over the winter.

“At my house I put up a golf net in the doorway and throw 100 balls or so at least once a week. I want to make sure that arm doesn’t freeze up,” he said. “I throw BP for Illinois Wesleyan in the winter time until high school season starts.”

Juris believes his precision harkens back to throwing to his father as a child.

“My dad was in the moving business. He had to work pretty hard, and when he got home he was pretty tired,” said Juris. “He said ‘I’ll play catch with you, but I’ll be sitting in this chair.’ If I missed, I had to go chase it. I learned to be pretty accurate.”

Juris wants to extract full use out of what he considers a gift.

“Everyone is good at something,” he said. “This is what, I guess, I’m good at. I’m going to keep on doing it.”

Photos: Legends Home Run Derby at the Corn Crib.