NORMAL – The “Comeback CornBelters” almost did it again Monday at the Corn Crib.

And even as Normal’s late rally against Lafayette fell short in a 6-4 Prospect League defeat, the Belters are establishing a belief that no deficit is too large to overcome.

“Pitching is such a premium in this league. We’ve got people who can answer to a lot of the pitchers we’re going to face, and we’re going to create some offense,” Belters manager Andy Turner said. “If we stay in the game, we’re going to have a shot in the end. That should be all year.”

Normal trailed 6-3 entering the bottom of the ninth against Lafayette. Case Sanderson’s double scored Clay Conn, and the Belters put the tying run on base with an Easton Harris infield hit before Carson Wadel bounced into a game-ending double play.

Yet it was late rallies that made Normal’s first four wins possible, three of which came by an 11-10 margin.

The Belters scored two in the ninth to tie and one in the 10th to defeat Clinton (Iowa) in an opening night road game 7-6.

The next day, Normal trailed Clinton 10-2 after seven innings but clawed back with three in the eighth and five in the ninth to pull even before pushing across the go-ahead run in the 10th on a wild pitch.

In the home opener against Springfield, Normal plated four in the ninth on a Daniel Young two-run home run, a Clay Conn RBI single and a Case Sanderson single that scored Jackson Blemler with the winning run.

After an 18-8 loss at Springfield, the Belters put up four ninth inning runs to tie Illinois Valley 9-9. After the Pistol Shrimp scored one in the top of the 10th, Harris knocked in the tying run with a single and Blemler’s walk-off single chased home Harris.

“There’s probably not a better feeling in baseball than hitting that walk off and having everyone swarm you,” Blemler said. “It’s been a blast so far. We’ve got a pretty high energy group that hates losing so that always makes it fun when you’re down at the end. It’s been a thing. Who is going to do it tonight for us.”

Blemler is a 2020 University High graduate who is batting .385 with four RBIs for Normal.

After two seasons at Parkland College, Blemler transferred to Texas State where “it didn’t work out well,” he said, “so I decided to transfer back to Parkland to use my COVID year option for this spring. I had a great time, had a great year and we had a great year as a team.”

Blemler, who is headed to Division II Illinois-Springfield for the coming season, batted .349 to help the Cobras to a 46-14 record.

Charmed Willard

Ryne Willard, a 2021 Normal Community graduate, already has three wins in relief for the Belters.

“He’s done a nice job, which we anticipated,” said Turner. “He fills it (strike zone) up. When he fills it up, it makes it a lot easier for the defense. We’re going to be in the game at the end because he’s going to keep us there.”

Willard likes the pressure of pitching in the late innings. He had six saves and a 1.80 ERA this spring at College of DuPage.

“It’s always fun knowing in a big situation I can handle the ball,” said Willard, the 2021 Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Year. “With guys like Blem behind me on defense, it makes throwing strikes so much easier.

"Let them hit it and I know they’re going to make plays for me. When you trust each other, you can come together. We’ve got a good group of guys, and we’re having a lot of fun with it.”

Willard spent his first college season at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.

“It wasn’t the right fit for me,” he said. “I didn’t think I was going to play baseball (again).”

But Kernels Collegiate League commissioner Billy DuBois convinced Willard to give the KCL a try last summer. Willard fared well and even joined the Belters late in the season. That positive experience led to playing at DuPage.

Willard enjoyed success at DuPage despite walking 16 in 20 innings.

“I had to get myself out of a lot of jams,” he said. “The biggest thing here is learning how to attack and using my pitches to get quicker outs and limit pitch counts so I can go back-to-back days if we need it.”

Willard had not allowed a run in 4⅔ innings with Normal before giving up a run Monday against Lafayette.

Plenty of options

The Belters have 21 position players on theirs roster so Turner started a completely different lineup Monday than he did in the previous game.

“We tried to communicate with them and make sure they understand it’s going to be a rotational thing to get your at-bats and get in ballgames,” Turner said. “The balance between the lineups is good.

"This league can wear you out. Having two different lineups and platooning guys, it eases a lot of tension. That could help us in the long run.”

Speed thrills

The Belters have 29 stolen bases through six games, seven more than any other Prospect League contingent.

“We have good speed so we can take advantage of stealing some bases,” said Turner. “We’re running down three runs because we’ve got guys who can run. They get their leads the right way and anticipate the right way.

"If we get a curve ball count, we can take advantage of that. And if guys get fastballs to hit, then we’re moving guys along too.”

