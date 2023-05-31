Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NORMAL – Andy Turner won’t have to worry about his Normal CornBelters team being over prepared.

With the Prospect League season beginning shortly after most college teams’ season ends, Turner gathered his team for one practice on Tuesday before opening the season Wednesday.

“We just get our language familiar on how we communicate,” Turner said. “We learned from last year you can’t do everything all at once. You don’t know how your personnel is going to fit together. There’s no way to gauge that.”

Normal plays Wednesday and Thursday against Clinton (Iowa) before its home opener Friday in a 6:30 p.m. game against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at the Corn Crib.

Turner, whose Heyworth High School team won its first regional in school history in May before bowing out in the sectional round, enters his second year as Belters manager. He will again be assisted by Normal West coach Chris Hawkins.

“Some guys have not been playing a lot and just need a shot. Other guys have had some reps and they’re ready to go,” said Turner. “It takes some time to see how everything blends together.”

Normal has three players back from the 2022 squad in University High School graduate Jackson Blemler, Normal West’s Peyton Dillingham and Ben Higgins. Blemler and Dillingham will see infield time. Higgins, who batted .253 with six home runs and 34 RBIs last summer, is an outfielder.

“Last year we had no idea who we were putting on the field,” Turner said. “We have a few pieces we kind of know where those guys are at and their talent level.”

Other Belters with area connections are former U High player Jack Bach, who is now at Central Michigan, NCHS product Ryne Willard, LeRoy’s Porter Conn, Streator’s Sean McGurk and Illinois State players Tyler Woltman and Ben Karpowicz.

Kernels League

The fourth Kernels Collegiate League season is underway at the Corn Crib. The KCL is a four-team league that plays exclusively at the Corn Crib.

The KCL consists of the Bobcats, the Ground Sloths, the Blue Caps and Merchants.

All four teams play each night starting at 5 p.m. Games are played Wednesdays through Sundays when the Belters do not have Prospect League home games.

Legends vs. KCL

Former major leaguers Andruw Jones, Carlos Zambrano, Mark Reynolds and Tyler Colvin will be at the Corn Crib on July 22 to take on KCL players in a Home Run Derby.

Gates open at 3:15 p.m. with a start time of 7 p.m. Admission is $14 or $40 with autographs from the former MLB players.

See photos: Kernels Collegiate League wraps up season 081120-blm-spt-7kcl 081120-blm-spt-8kcl 081120-blm-spt-21kcl 081120-blm-spt-9kcl 081120-blm-spt-2kcl 081120-blm-spt-16kcl 081120-blm-spt-10kcl 081120-blm-spt-17kcl 081120-blm-spt-18kcl 081120-blm-spt-19kcl 081120-blm-spt-4kcl 081120-blm-spt-20kcl 081120-blm-spt-3kcl 081120-blm-spt-12kcl 081120-blm-spt-6kcl 081120-blm-spt-11kcl 081120-blm-spt-13kcl 081120-blm-spt-14kcl 081120-blm-spt-15kcl Corn-tastic 081120-blm-spt-5kcl