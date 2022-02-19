Kindred: ‘Hey ump … great job!’ Area official Justin Bowling nets Umpire of Year award

Umpires get a lot of feedback. It comes from folks in lawn chairs, on bleachers, in the batter’s box, on dugout steps … too many places to list them all.

“Where was it blue!?”

“Call ‘em both ways!”

“Are you blind!?”

Those are the tame ones.

Justin Bowling received feedback on Feb. 12 at the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association’s annual banquet in Lombard. There were kind words and hearty applause from a room full of coaches.

An area baseball and basketball official, Bowling was presented the organization’s Bob Udell Umpire of the Year award.

An honor? You bet, especially when you consider this:

“As far as I know, I was the first official from south of I-80 to win it,” Bowling said.

His playing career ended with a failed attempt to make Illinois State’s baseball team as a freshman in 1996. He turned to umpiring the next spring and, at 44, still has a place on the diamond.

He relishes that.

“Honestly, I love the game,” he said.

It’s the best reason of all to pull on umpiring gear in sweltering summer heat or on a windy, 38-degree spring day.

Bowling does it on high school fields throughout Central Illinois during the school year. In the summers, he umpires in Peoria’s Sunday Morning League, the Kernels Collegiate League in Normal and at the PONY Complex in Bloomington.

It’s a lot of games, but Bowling welcomes the workload.

“My goal, as long as the knees hold out because I also do basketball, is to go (umpire) until I’m 60,” he said. “That would put me at 41 years.”

This all began with a phone call from Gary Woods, the former Normal West athletic director. Bowling was a volunteer assistant coach at NCHS when he Woods dialed his number.

“He said, ‘I need somebody to work the sophomore game at Normal West. Can you do it?’” Bowling said. “I said, ‘Sure.’ So it (his first game) was a sophomore doubleheader at Normal West. That’s the only detail I remember about it.”

There have been plenty of memorable games since then, including IHSA state championships in 2015 (Class 2A), 2018 (2A) and 2021 (1A). Bowling, a member of the Bloomington-Normal Officials Association, was behind the plate for the 1A title game and at third base for the 2A contests.

Another memorable moment came a dozen or so years ago at Normal West. Bowling called interference on a West runner on a double play, prompting Wildcats’ coach Chris Hawkins to run onto the field.

Hawkins questioned the call and wasn’t satisfied with Bowling’s explanation. So Hawkins demonstrated his point by sitting down in the West runner’s sliding path.

“My partner said, ‘Aren’t you going to toss him for that?’” Bowling said. “I said, ‘I probably should, but he’s going to have to coach the rest of the game with dirty pants at third base.’”

Hawkins, an IHSBCA Hall of Famer, shared that story with the group’s executive committee. It drew a laugh and the committee later voted to select Bowling for the award.

Hawkins learned of the decision in the fall and sent a text message to Bowling that read, “Congratulations.”

“I replied, ‘Thanks. For what?’” Bowling said. “He replied, ‘I can’t tell you, but you’ll find out soon enough.’”

Bowling received an email later that week. It was great news for a veteran umpire whose day job is working as a teaching assistant at Tri-Valley High School.

Umpires rarely get anything beyond a handshake or pat on the back. This was more … a plaque to put on the mantle in recognition of a job well done.

It was a good call, the right call.

No matter what folks in the lawn chairs say.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

