NORMAL – Josh Robenstein feels like he has “lucked out” with his Kernels Collegiate League team.

Still, the Ground Sloths have exhibited plenty of skill under Robenstein’s guidance while constructing an 18-10 record and winning the KCL’s regular season championship.

“We’ve got a great group of guys. All the guys love baseball,” said Robenstein, who treated his team to pizza for winning the KCL crown after the Ground Sloths dropped an 11-7 decision to the Bobcats at the Corn Crib on Wednesday.

“They came together as a group really well. Winning helps a lot of that. They pull for each other. It’s really great to see.”

The Ground Sloths will play the No. 4 seed in Friday’s KCL playoff semifinals. The Merchants (16-11) are the second seed while the Bobcats (11-16) and Blue Caps (10-17) are still battling to see who will be the third and fourth seeds.

The semifinals begin at 5 p.m. Friday while the nine-inning championship game is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I told them to come out and compete. You’re with each other the entire summer, you might as well make the most of it,” Robenstein said. “I know they hang out off the field as well. It’s a lot of fun right now.”

The Sloths’ offense has been anything slothful led by slugging Illinois State first baseman Judah Morris, who is batting .507 with four home runs and 28 RBIs in 69 at-bats.

“Judah started off extremely hot,” said Robenstein. “He’s doing exactly what he needs to do in this league. He’s hitting the ball the other way, seeing pitches.”

Center fielder Luke Stulga adds a .400 average with 14 RBIs, while third baseman Justin Gutierrez is at .397.

Stulga, shortstop Eduardo Letemendi and pitcher Colin Miller will be freshmen at ISU next month.

“Luke took a couple games to jump up to college pitching. It’s not a huge jump, but it’s a jump,” Robenstein said. “The last week and a half we’ve seen him explode. I think he went 6-for-11 last week. He’s doing a great job, and his defense is phenomenal.”

Stulga blasted a two-run home run and an RBI double against the Bobcats on Tuesday.

“This team has offered me a lot of mentoring just being out there with them,” said Stulga, a Tinley Park native who attended St. Laurence High School. “Everyone goes out there and puts up tough at-bats. It’s a competitive league. Everyone wants to win.”

Stulga has enjoyed facing older, more experienced college pitchers in the KCL.

“I’m seeing different type of pitches you don’t see in high school,” he said. “I’m finding a way to adjust myself to that. I feel like I did it fairly quick. I started to get my foot down earlier so I have more time to read (pitches), and I’ve been doing well since then.”

The Sloths’ pitching has been led by Illinois’ Ben Plumley, who sports a 2.04 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 24 innings, Bradley’s Gus Lucas and another incoming ISU recruit in Normal West product Jesse Courtney.

“The bullpen has been extremely helpful,” said Robenstein. “They’ve been really good for the most part.”

Roesch headed to ISU

GCMS High School graduate Braden Roesch is pitching in the KCL for the BlueCaps as he prepares to transfer from Division II Illinois-Springfield to ISU.

When former ISU pitcher Ryan Copeland left the head coaching position at UIS to become head coach at Northern Illinois, Roesch decided to enter the transfer portal.

“The same day I entered the portal, Coach (Steve) Holm called me and was all about me right away,” Roesch said. “I took a visit and it ended up being the only visit I took. I basically committed the day I took a visit.

"A lot of schools reached out. But I felt like with the proximity to home, that place felt like the best spot to be.”

Roesch posted a 3-1 record, a 4.45 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 32⅓ innings for a 36-15 UIS team.

“I throw a fastball, slider and change up,” said Roesch. “My best pitch by far is my fastball. It’s firm most days, but it also moves a lot. My second best pitch is my slider. I’m working to try to develop my change up, and it’s coming around.”

