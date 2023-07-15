NORMAL — The Kernels Collegiate League playoffs brought out the best in the BlueCaps.

“They had it in them all summer,” Manager Dave Lingle said. “The timing was perfect. They did a great job.”

The last-place team during a 28-game regular season, the BlueCaps knocked off the regular season champion Ground Sloths on Friday before outlasting the Bobcats 10-7 Saturday to claim the KCL championship at the Corn Crib.

“I think everybody just wanted to win after having a rough regular season,” said leadoff hitter and shortstop Liam McGill, who reached base on all five trips to the plate on two singles, a double and two walks. “Everybody was fired up. We felt like were down at the bottom and kind of rose to the top.”

Key inning

The BlueCaps used a six-run seventh inning to transform a 5-4 deficit into a 10-5 advantage.

The outburst featured just two hits — both singles by McGill — as the Bobcats walked four, hit a batter and committed two errors. Two of the walks came with the bases loaded, forcing in runs.

“We definitely took advantage of that,” said McGill, who also swiped two bases. “We had some great pitching and great defense. We just put it all together tonight.”

“We gave them too many in that inning,” Bobcats manager Jake Wegner said. “But it was a good battle back and forth. Both teams competed very hard.”

Fast start

The first two pitches from Bobcats starter Ben Dandelet resulted in a double to deep right field by McGill and a run-scoring double to left-center field off the bat of Gage Wolfe.

Bobcats left fielder Tyler Thompson made a spectacular diving catch in foul territory of a Caleb Royer fly ball, but Wolfe tagged up and scored from third for the second run.

Hunter Brewer banged the third double of the inning off the left-center field wall but was stranded.

Hollandsworth’s blast

Bobcats leadoff hitter Tugg Hollandsworth blasted a three-run home run well up the berm in right-center field to hand his team a 5-4 lead in the fourth.

“It’s not really fair when he shows bunt on the first pitch, and the next pitch he turns it around for 410 feet,” said Wegner. “It definitely shifted the momentum. I felt pretty comfortable after that. Maybe we got a little too comfortable.”

A Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native, Hollandsworth was a late addition to the Illinois State recruiting class. He is the son of former major leaguer Todd Hollandsworth and the nephew of ex-ISU pitcher Matt Herges.

Bullpen comes through

BlueCaps relievers PJ Rogan and Payton Plym struck out five and allowed one earned run over the final 5⅓ innings.

The Bobcats managed just two hits after the BlueCaps went to the bullpen.

Friday’s upset

The BlueCaps punched their championship game ticket with Friday’s 4-2 upset of the Ground Sloths.

“We were definitely playing with nothing to lose there,” McGill said. “We were at the bottom anyway. We were just going in having fun, having a good time.”

“That’s kind of the hardest team to face when they really don’t have anything to lose,” said Lingle. “It was just confidence building and putting some of them in the right position to succeed. And the other thing is they bought into it.”

Awards presented

The Ground Sloths swept the KCL awards.

ISU's Judah Morris was selected Player of the Year, Ben Plumley was named Pitcher of the Year and Josh Robenstein picked Manager of the Year.

Photos:BlueCaps vs. Bobcats during Kernels Collegiate League game at the Corn Crib.