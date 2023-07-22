NORMAL – Taking his 45-second break in the middle of a one minute tiebreaker, an exhausted Tyler Colvin still had the strength to smile and point at Peyton Dillingham.

“I was feeling pretty juiced up right there,” said Colvin. “There wasn’t anything left in the tank. But when you get there and you’re competing it’s either you roll over or you keep trying your hardest. That’s what I was trying to do there.”

Colvin muscled out 11 home runs in the tiebreaker to slide past Dillingham’s 10 in the finals of the Legends Home Run Derby at the Corn Crib.

“I had a couple sips of Big Z’s coffee over there to try to get me some energy at the end,” Colvin said of Carlos Zambrano. “I think that put me over the top to get those last couple out.”

A 37-year-old former Chicago Cubs outfielder, Colvin matched Dillingham with nine homers in the two-minute finals, forcing a tiebreaker.

Dillingham was among four Kernels Collegiate League players who opposed former major leaguers Colvin, Zambrano, Mark Reynolds and Todd Hollandsworth.

“These young guys have the energy, stamina, all the stuff we used to have,” said Colvin. “It’s fun to compete against them. It’s hard to be excited right now. I want to go to sleep.”

At 5-foot-10 the shortest in the Derby field, Dillingham topped Pat Mulcahey 9-8 in the opening round and Judah Morris 14-13 in the semifinals. Colvin outslugged Reynolds 13-6 and Zambrano 8-5 to reach the finals.

“I was definitely not comfortable with 10 in 60 seconds because I know what he’s capable of, what all the pros are capable of,” said Dillingham, a Normal West High School graduate.

“I definitely felt good. Somebody asked me before the round how many are you going to hit and I said 10. That timeout really helped to come out and get to that number.”

Peppering the left-field berm all evening, Dillingham recently completed his college career at Illinois-Springfield.

“I was up there trying to hit the ball in the air and let the hands work. I wasn’t really trying to swing super hard or work on launch angle,” said Dillingham, who signed numerous autographs for kids after the Derby.

“We still look up to these guys. It’s cool to be a part of it will all the kids and everybody being excited about it. They give you a big league experience even though we’re in college.”

Morris, Illinois State’s slugging first baseman and KCL Player of the Year, ousted Caleb Royer 12-10 in the first round before coming up short to Dillingham.

“This is my first Home Run Derby ever. It was an amazing experience,” Morris said. “Peyton is really good at this stuff. Thirteen wasn’t good enough. It’s all friendly competition.”

A former Cubs pitcher, Zambrano was a crowd favorite.

One of the top hitting pitchers in the major leagues during his career, the 42-year-old Zambrano clipped the 50-year-old Hollandsworth in the first round by batting left-handed to start before switching to the right-handed batter’s box.

The unsung hero of the evening was the “Human Pitching Machine,” Ron Juris, who threw every pitch to every hitter during a workload that numbered several hundred rapid-fire tosses.

