NORMAL – Illinois State’s first rally accomplished its goal of wiping out Missouri State’s lead.

The Redbirds’ second rally fell tantalizingly short in the ninth inning as the Bears captured an 8-6 Missouri Valley Conference victory Friday at Duffy Bass Field.

“We’ve got a good lineup,” said ISU catcher Dylan Swarmer. “We’ve just got to figure out how to get the whole lineup working together.”

The Redbirds slipped to 8-12, while Missouri State improved to 12-12. Both teams are 1-3 in MVC play.

“This was kind of a tricky day to hit. Nothing to right was going anywhere,” said Bears coach Keith Guttin after his 1,352nd win in 41 seasons at Missouri State. “We squared up some balls to right and didn’t get rewarded. We got a couple balls up to left and they got out.”

The Bears snapped a 4-4 tie with four seventh-inning runs against ISU reliever Erik Kubiatowicz (2-2).

With two outs, Zack Stewart doubled home two runs. Mason Hall followed with a two-run home run to left field, and Dylan Robertson added a solo shot.

“You’re one pitch away and all of a sudden they go double, homer, homer,” Redbirds coach Steve Holm said. “We have a chance to get out of that inning with their big left-handed hitter (Stewart) up. We’re looking to bury that pitch. We didn’t quite get it buried, and he burned us for it.”

Swarmer opened the ISU ninth with a double and scored on a Daniel Pacella double. Pinch-hitter Connor Olson singled home Pacella.

After an Auggie Rasmussen fly out, pinch-hitter Adrian Flores reached on an infield single, and the Redbirds had the tying runs on base. But Bears reliever Scott Youngbrandt induced a double play grounder off the bat of Shaydon Kubo to end the game.

“That shows we’re never going to quit,” said Swarmer. “Down four, you just got to get it to the next guy.”

Missouri State touched ISU starter Derek Salata for three runs in the third and another in the fourth on a Cody Kelly homer to center field.

“Salata didn’t have his best stuff today, and I thought he did a good job of regrouping after the three spot," said Holm. "He gave us a chance to win the ballgame. That’s all you can ask when your best guy doesn’t have good stuff.”

ISU, which went down in order in six of its nine times at bat, got its first hit leading off the fourth when Kubo singled off of pitcher Brandt Thompson. Kubo moved to second on a Greg Nichols ground out and scored on a Noah Rabin single.

Judah Morris walked and Swarmer reached on a fielder’s choice before Pacella’s double to deep center field chased home Morris and Swarmer.

Thompson allowed four runs — three earned — and struck out four in 5⅔ innings. Trey Ziegenbein (1-2) was the winning hurler with 2⅓ scoreless innings of relief.

Freshman Tyrelle Chadwick reached 94 mph and did not allow a run over 2⅓ innings of relief for ISU.

“We had him in the rotation. That tells you what we think about him,” Holm said. “Sometimes a freshman just needs a little bit of a reset button. I think he threw pretty well. The stuff plays whether you’re starting or out of the pen. We need to get a little confidence going for a guy like that.”

Pacella had three hits and Swarmer two for the Redbirds, who were outhit 12-9.

