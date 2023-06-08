NORMAL — Daniel Mosele could be excused if he was still celebrating after playing a key role in Heartland College’s Division II junior college national championship last week.

But Mosele was back on Heartland's home field, the Corn Crib, on Wednesday playing for the Bobcats of the Kernels Collegiate League.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience. Not a lot of people get to experience something like that,” Mosele said. “With a great team and a great coach that we had, it’s just amazing.”

Heartland capped a 57-5 season with four straight wins at the national tournament in Enid, Oklahoma.

“We had a lot of confidence going in,” said Mosele, who doubled and drove in two Wednesday as the Bobcats handled the Merchants 15-5. “We were all comfortable with each other. We knew if we had each other’s backs we were going to be good.”

A University High School graduate, Mosele hit a home run in the national tournament, won another game with a walk-off sacrifice fly and fielded the final play of the national championship game at third base and threw to first for the out.

“The sac fly we played for eight minutes that morning,” Mosele said of a game suspended by weather the previous day. “To always be a part of that last play is pretty cool.”

Mosele, who batted .296 with eight home runs and 39 RBIs for the Hawks, is done at Heartland but hopes to continue his baseball career.

“That is still in the making,” he said. “I’m trusting my coaches they’ll find a school for me and we’ll go from there. Time will tell.”

Thompson red hot

Bobcats center fielder Tyler Thompson cooled off slightly Wednesday but even after a 1-for-4 performance he’s still hitting .485 through nine games.

“I just try to be aggressive every at bat. Don’t miss the fastball,” Thompson said. “Hit it hard somewhere you have a chance every single at-bat.”

Thompson batted in the .380 range with a .450 on-base percentage at Kankakee Community College this spring.

A native of Chandler, Arizona, Thompson had to be creative to find a college team.

“I didn’t have any scholarship opportunities except Kankakee,” said Thompson. “They reached out and took a chance on me and I’m glad they did.”

Thompson contacted several Illinois junior colleges because he has grandparents who live near LaSalle-Peru in Ladd.

Morris keys huge Ground Sloths rally

It appeared the first-place Ground Sloths would come back to the pack a bit when the Blue Caps broke out to a 7-0 lead after two and a half innings.

But the Ground Sloths erased that deficit with seven runs in the third and went on to a 11-7 win to improve their record to 7-2.

Evan Kochel singled home two runs in the seven-run outburst.

Illinois State’s Judah Morris doubled to deep center field in the third and followed with home runs to left field in the fourth and fifth.

The fourth-inning homer was a no-doubt blast that landed high on the grass berm, while Morris’ second shot was a line drive down the left-field line.

“We’re just having fun playing the game. It doesn’t matter the score. We’re just trying to win every inning,” Morris said. “I’m swinging the bat hard, trying to hit the ball hard.”

Injuries limited the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Morris to 47 at-bats in his first season at ISU. He batted .170 with two homers and eight RBIs.

“I had two injuries this year. But it’s in the past. I’m looking forward to the future,” said Morris. “I want to get as healthy as possible, stay healthy and help the team win next year.”

McGill speeds to record

Bloomington High School product Liam McGill had a run-scoring single in four at-bats for the Blue Caps. Another former Purple Raider, Gage Wolfe, cracked a solo homer and scored twice.

McGill is coming off a record-setting sophomore season at Millikin where he established the school record for stolen bases in a season (43) and a career (58). He was caught stealing only four times this spring.

“It was a good season. I kind of got the green light all year,” McGill said. “I really appreciate him (Big Blue coach Brandon Townsend) having as much trust in me as he did. He turned me loose and said go when you can.”

McGill also improved his freshman batting average of .260 to .319 as a sophomore and his on-base percentage jumped from .321 to .379.

Photos: Kernels Collegiate League doubleheader