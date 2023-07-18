NORMAL – On June 16 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the Normal CornBelters led 6-0 in the first inning only to watch the Chillicothe Paints storm back for a 10-6 victory.

Tuesday at the Corn Crib, the Paints didn’t allow themselves to be painted into a corner. They came out with brushes (ahem, bats) flailing and third base coach’s arm waving like a traffic cop in a 16-3 thrashing of Normal at the Corn Crib.

“It’s a tough league. They hit the ball well,” Belters manager Andy Turner said. “They’re going to score runs so you’ve got to minimize that as much as possible, and defensively we didn’t make plays to do that. That caught up with us really fast.”

Chillicothe is the Prospect League’s top scoring team at 7.9 runs per game. The Paints sprayed 16 hits while improving their second half record to 7-4 and their season mark to 29-13.

Normal slipped to 21-22 overall and 6-10 in the second half with their eighth loss in the past 11 outings.

“To give ourselves a chance, we have to have a little atmosphere and some leadership,” said Turner. “Even playing in a collegiate league during the summer you still have to have those type of qualities with somebody. Right now, I’m not sure we know who are leaders are. It’s kind of affected us here the last 10 games.”

The wheels fell off for Normal in the second inning as the Paints sent 13 batters to the plate.

Chillicothe turned six hits, three Belters errors and a walk into nine runs, five earned. The final blow was a three-run home run to right field by Arturo Disla, who left the Corn Crib on Tuesday with league-high totals of 10 home runs and 59 RBIs.

When Turner intentionally walked Disla in the fourth, Victor Figueroa followed with a two-run double.

Cameron Bowen tacked on a two-run homer in a three-run seventh as the contest was halted after seven by the 10-run rule.

Normal’s runs all came in the third. After walks to Jackson Blemler and Clay Conn, Tyler Castro, Case Sanderson and Tyler Woltman delivered run-scoring singles.

Paints starter Will Rettig worked 5⅔ innings for the win.

Home Run Derby Saturday

Former major leaguers Andruw Jones, Mark Reynolds, Carlos Zambrano and Tyler Colvin will be at the Corn Crib on Saturday for a Legends Home Run Derby against members of the Kernels Collegiate League.

Gates open at 3:15 p.m. with an autograph session from 4 to 6. The Home Run Derby begins at 7. Tickets are available at cornbeltersbaseball.com.

The ex-big leaguers blasted a total of 805 career home runs, and Zambrano was a pitcher.

Jones is the marquee name in the group.

The dazzling center fielder won 10 Gold Gloves while playing most of his 1996-2012 career with the Atlanta Braves.

He received 58.1 percent of the votes in the most recent Hall of Fame voting. Seventy-five percent is required for Hall admission.

Jones slugged 434 major league homers and totaled 1,289 RBIs. He also played briefly with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.

Power was Reynolds’ calling card with 298 homers. He played from 2007-19 for eight teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals in 2015.

Zambrano made his major league cash with his arm but was among the better hitting pitchers in the game. While playing from 2001-12 (all but the final year with the Chicago Cubs), Zambrano cracked 24 round-trippers and drove in 71.

Colvin played from 2009-14 with the Cubs, Colorado and San Francisco and finished with 49 home runs.

KCL players participating are Peyton Dillingham, Pat Mulcahey, Judah Morris and Caleb Royer. Morris was the KCL’s Player of the Year.

Photos: Chillicothe Paints at CornBelters baseball