NORMAL – Carlos Zambrano was among the top hitting pitchers in the major leagues during his 2001 to 2011 tenure with the Chicago Cubs.

Yet Zambrano doesn’t consider himself in the same conversation with current Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, a member of the team's starting rotation and regular designated hitter.

“What he’s doing, you can’t compare that. I think he’s way ahead of anybody,” Zambrano said. “He’s in a different league. To do what he does takes too much concentration and too much work.”

Zambrano won 132 games and cracked 24 home runs over his career to tie for seventh in MLB history. Ohtani has 36 home runs and an 8-5 pitching record with 148 strikeouts in 112 innings just this season.

Former Cubs teammate Todd Hollandsworth believes Zambrano's hitting prowess deserves a bit more credit.

“You could have done that if you trained yourself like he trained himself,” said Hollandsworth. “We were together in ’04 and ’05. You came out to BP (batting practice) every day and hit the ball farther than most of our starters, and we had a pretty good offense.”

Zambrano recalled an at-bat against Johnny Cueto, who is still active but threw harder when Zambrano played.

“He throws too hard. I’m going to look for that change up,” said Zambrano. “If he throws me three fastballs right down the middle I’m going to let it go. He threw me a change up right here and I went deep.”

Zambrano and Hollandsworth differed on the pitch clock rule implemented in MLB this season.

“I like the clock because I used to pitch fast,” Zambrano said. “But to pick off only two times the runner at first …”

“You’ve got seven million things in your brain when you’re trying to hit. If you need to clear your head for a second you can’t even call timeout (more than once),” said Hollandsworth. “You’ve got to sit there and wear it. I don’t know how well I would have reacted to a called strike that was thrown on me that had nothing to do with throwing strikes. I would not be happy with that.”

Hollandsworth has a growing connection with Illinois State. His brother-in-law is former Redbird and major league pitcher Matt Herges. Hollandsworth’s son, Tugg, played in the Kernels Collegiate League at the Corn Crib this summer and is an incoming freshman on the ISU baseball team.

“He (Herges) had a hand certainly in helping Tugg get over here,” said Hollandsworth, the 1996 National League Rookie of the Year. “He’s a living legend around here in terms of the baseball program. This is more his stomping grounds than mine.”

The 50-year-old Hollandsworth was a late replacement for Andruw Jones in the Home Run Derby and was asked to participate just two days before the event.

“I haven’t done a whole lot of preparation. I believe in conserving my swings,” he said. “Hopefully it will come back. I do believe it’s a little like riding a bike. I do believe the swing will work. The question is will the body.”

Tyler Colvin, who edged Peyton Dillingham in the Home Run Derby finals, declared himself an underdog earlier Saturday in a session with the media.

“My pride won’t get hurt too bad,” said Colvin. “What am I doing in this group? These guys have amazing careers, and I was fighting Zambrano for pinch hits in Chicago. I’m just happy to be here.”

Photos: Legends Home Run Derby at the Corn Crib.