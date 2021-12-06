 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

8 Heartland College athletes receive All-American honors

  • Updated
  • 0
Bekah Nielsen

Heartland goalkeeper Bekah Nielsen, a Normal West graduate, was named First Team All-American.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

NORMAL — Capping the most successful fall semester in the history of Heartland Community College athletics programs, eight Heartland Hawks have received NJCAA All-American honors.

Teams in Fall 2021 Heartland athletics made appearances in NJCAA Division II National competition, including the 20-0 women’s soccer team that captured the national championship.

From the women's soccer team, Lucia Cuadra and Normal West graduate Bekah Nielsen were First Team All-American, with Laia Gonzalez and Alicia Martinez earning honorable mention.

In men's soccer, Charlie Bushby and Ozman Ochoa were Second Team All-American.

Carley Baughman was Second Team All-American in volleyball, and Natalie Harneau was Second Team All-American in women's cross country.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gauging return of Justin Fields

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News