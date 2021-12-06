8 Heartland College athletes receive All-American honors

PANTAGRAPH STAFF
NORMAL — Capping the most successful fall semester in the history of Heartland Community College athletics programs, eight Heartland Hawks have received NJCAA All-American honors.
Teams in Fall 2021 Heartland athletics made appearances in NJCAA Division II National competition, including the 20-0 women’s soccer team that captured the national championship.
From the women's soccer team, Lucia Cuadra and Normal West graduate Bekah Nielsen were First Team All-American, with Laia Gonzalez and Alicia Martinez earning honorable mention.
In men's soccer, Charlie Bushby and Ozman Ochoa were Second Team All-American.
Carley Baughman was Second Team All-American in volleyball, and Natalie Harneau was Second Team All-American in women's cross country.
