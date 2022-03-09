Codi Heuer is set to miss the entire season after the Chicago Cubs pitcher undergoes Tommy John surgery

The Chicago Cubs will be without a key young reliever this season should the lockout end.

Right-hander Codi Heuer underwent Tommy John surgery Monday, a source said. Heuer on Tuesday posted a photo to Instagram showing him post-surgery with his right arm in a brace.

“Horses don’t stop, they keep going!” Heuer wrote. “Can’t wait to be back with the best fans in baseball again!”

Teams are not permitted to comment on 40-man roster players during the lockout. The Cubs acquired Heuer, 25, at the trade deadline in a deal with the White Sox that included second baseman Nick Madrigal for closer Craig Kimbrel.

Heuer impressed in 25 appearances for the Cubs, posting a 3.14 ERA and 137 ERA+ in 28⅔ innings. He projected to be an important arm in the back end of the Cubs’ 2022 bullpen and beyond.

“It’s hard to change teams in the middle of season, and he did it really seamlessly and was one of our most consistent arms down the stretch,” teammate Nico Hoerner told the Tribune. “He’s a guy that obviously is a big part of our future, so that’s really tough news hearing that.”

Third baseman Patrick Wisdom was impressed by how Heuer handled the transition to the North Side last season.

“He came in, dominated and was a huge asset for us,” Wisdom told the Tribune. “I wish him the best in recovery. I mean, that’s so tough to hear, especially right now.”

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks witnessed how Heuer possessed “unbelievable stuff” during their half-season together. Hendriks lauded Heuer’s calm demeanor, even through inconsistencies he experienced with the Sox.

“He never changed his personality and was always the same,” Hendriks told the Tribune. “It didn’t matter if he was struggling or doing well, he came to the field happy to be there. And that’s one thing you always love is the guys who don’t change their personality.”

Hendriks never saw Heuer rely only on his ability on the mound, saying Heuer always put in the work to improve. Hendriks expects him to display that fortitude through the upcoming rehab process.

“If there’s any guy that can do it, it’s the work ethic that he has, the drive that he has to be successful,” Hendriks said. “Hopefully, he has a speedy recovery and can take care of it and come back even better than he was.”

