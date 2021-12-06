Coastal Carolina returns to Cure Bowl vs Northern Illinois

Coastal Carolina (10-2, Sun Belt) vs. Northern Illinois (9-4, Mid-American Conference), Dec. 17. 5 p.m.

LOCATION: Orlando, Florida.

TOP PLAYERS

Coastal Carolina: QB Grayson McCall has completed nearly 73% of his attempts for 2,558 yards with 23 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Northern Illinois: RB Clint Ratkovich ran for just 448 yards, but scored 12 touchdowns rushing and caught two scoring passes.

NOTABLE

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers were ranked for 11 consecutive weeks this season and set a Sun Belt Conference record by being ranked for 22 consecutive weeks dating to the 2020 season.

Northern Illinois: The Huskies, the second-youngest team in the Bowl Subdivision, won the MAC championship game over the weekend, 41-23 against Kent State.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers made their first bowl appearance at the 2020 Cure Bowl, losing 37-34 to No. 23 Liberty in overtime for their only loss of the season.

Northern Illinois: The Huskies are 4-9 in 13 prior bowl appearances.

