 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Coastal Carolina returns to Cure Bowl vs Northern Illinois

  • 0
Georgia St Coastal Carolina Football

Coastal Carolina running back Shermari Jones (5) walks into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown against Georgia State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker, Jr.)

 Artie Walker Jr.

Coastal Carolina (10-2, Sun Belt) vs. Northern Illinois (9-4, Mid-American Conference), Dec. 17. 5 p.m.

LOCATION: Orlando, Florida.

TOP PLAYERS

Coastal Carolina: QB Grayson McCall has completed nearly 73% of his attempts for 2,558 yards with 23 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Northern Illinois: RB Clint Ratkovich ran for just 448 yards, but scored 12 touchdowns rushing and caught two scoring passes.

NOTABLE

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers were ranked for 11 consecutive weeks this season and set a Sun Belt Conference record by being ranked for 22 consecutive weeks dating to the 2020 season.

Northern Illinois: The Huskies, the second-youngest team in the Bowl Subdivision, won the MAC championship game over the weekend, 41-23 against Kent State.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers made their first bowl appearance at the 2020 Cure Bowl, losing 37-34 to No. 23 Liberty in overtime for their only loss of the season.

Northern Illinois: The Huskies are 4-9 in 13 prior bowl appearances.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears suffer 33-22 loss to Cardinals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News