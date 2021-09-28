Coaches want Justin Fields to keep perspective on his ugly starting debut

As Chicago Bears fans justifiably roar about what Sunday’s 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns means about the state of the organization, quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo wants rookie Justin Fields to keep some perspective.

The ugly offensive showing shined a harsh light on general manager Ryan Pace’s construction of a roster with an offensive line that couldn’t block the Browns pass rushers and receivers who didn’t do enough to assist Fields to get the ball out quickly. It brought to a head questions about coach Matt Nagy’s ability to construct game plans and make in-game adjustments to help his quarterbacks succeed.

But those criticisms of Pace and Nagy have been building for years.

Fields may have played poorly while completing 6 of 20 passes for 68 yards and getting sacked nine times, but he has made one start and played six full quarters in his NFL career.

DeFilippo reminded him Sunday night that it was just the beginning of his climb, telling Fields: “Just trust me, there’s going to be a lot of better days than today in your career. We learn from it and we move on.”

“Obviously you talk about it,” DeFilippo said Monday. “Then you’ve got to put it to bed. That’s part of the maturation process in this thing is being able to not let Cleveland beat you two times. That’s going to be our deal this week is moving on and flushing that out and moving on to the Lions. It’s a big game for us.”

Nagy wouldn’t say if Fields will start Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field after the quarterback had an X-ray on this throwing hand Sunday night. The X-ray was negative, but Nagy said the Bears would monitor any swelling or pain in the hand before their first practice of the week Wednesday.

He left open the possibility the Bears could start Nick Foles or Andy Dalton, who reportedly is recovering from a bone bruise in his knee and is “week to week.”

In any case, the Bears still are digging into film with Fields to deconstruct all that went wrong Sunday. Here are some of their initial reactions.

Defining moment

Early in the second quarter on second-and-9, wide receiver Darnell Mooney sprinted up the field 10 yards and cut back to his left in front of Fields. Mooney was open, but Fields didn’t make the throw.

A split-second later, Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah charged at Fields untouched to combine with Myles Garrett for the second of nine Browns sacks.

One play after that, Garrett earned the Browns’ third sack when he looped around left tackle Jason Peters. Fields didn’t find an open receiver downfield and began to take off, but Garrett pulled him down from behind.

In reference to the missed opportunity with Mooney, DeFilippo noted that getting used to the speed of the game is part of Fields’ development.

“That’s something all young guys are learning right now, not just him,” DeFilippo said. “You see it across the league. I’ve coached a lot of rookies in my time, and that’s just something they learn over time. Any game rep he gets is valuable for him and the learning curve. But, yes, there’s some things that we can speed up for sure.”

That isn’t to say Fields was mostly to blame for the Browns sack party.

The thing about a loss as bad as Sunday’s, in which the Bears had 1 net passing yard and averaged 1.1 yards per play, is there’s blame to go around. That was the case as the Browns defense piled up 15 quarterback hits, Nagy said.

“Sometimes it can be a breakdown in protection, sometimes it can be the ball’s not out in time, sometimes it can be good coverage by the defense, sometimes it can be a bad play call,” Nagy said. “When you go through the game, there was probably a combination of all of that at some point in time yesterday. For a young quarterback having his first start, there are going to be looks that defensive coordinators present. They might disguise some things.

“There will be other times when there was nothing he could do. They just made a play, or we had an error. That’s the coachable part of it. That’s the side where our coaches upstairs right now are going through it. We’ll break it down with them and try to fix it. And then there’s other times, too, where it was a bad play call. The right play call was not made, and they made a good play on defense with their coverage and no one’s open.”

On the bright side

Fields’ longest play was an 18-yard pass to Allen Robinson, and he didn’t have another pass of more than 11 yards.

He also didn’t lead a touchdown drive for his second straight game appearance. (Dalton had the Bears offense’s lone touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.)

The highlight reel wasn’t very long, so the Bears are focusing on other positives — like how Fields didn’t fumble despite being driven to the ground over and over and didn’t throw an interception while the Browns broke up seven passes.

“You didn’t see Justin throwing the ball into double coverage,” DeFilippo said. “You didn’t see him putting the ball on the ground. To me, those are good things. There were no sack fumbles. I didn’t think he put the ball in harm’s way very often. So those are the things you can point at where you don’t just pile it on a guy and say, you know, this, this, this and this (went wrong). Part of the deal is it’s a learning curve.”

DeFilippo also echoed Nagy’s praise about Fields’ temperament on the sideline as he talked through the issues with his coaches and Dalton and Foles. It’s one reason the coaches think Fields will be able to grow from the bad afternoon.

“He’s not out there pointing fingers at anybody — the coaches, the players,” DeFilippo said. “He’s pointing it at himself. And that shows a very mature guy.”

Uh-oh

As he did Sunday night, Nagy faced questions Monday about why the Bears didn’t get Fields on the move more to take advantage of some of the rookie’s strengths while he played behind a struggling offensive line.

Nagy said it was a learning experience for the Bears coaches as they watched the Browns defensive plan unfold.

“There are some times that you can, whether it’s through scheme or whether you have a certain player out there that’s playing in a certain way,” Nagy said. “And they had a few where we weren’t able to get the edge. And so there are other times where you’ve got to go to something else, whatever that is.

“And that’s our jobs as coaches to make sure that we do that. And that’s where I think too, as we go through this, we learn too some of that stuff with how teams are going to attack Justin. And so knowing that now, we’ve got to be able to counter, and that’s what we’ll do.”

That explanation isn’t likely to satisfy an analyst such as ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, who called for Nagy’s firing on “Get Up” after a game plan that was “the worst one I’ve ever seen in my life.” Orlovsky took exception with the number of times the Bears failed to provide the offensive line help with protection when Fields dropped back.

“It’s been 149 days since the Bears drafted Justin Fields,” Orlovsky said. “You had 149 days to start to build a game plan around the skill set of this young man, and it was an embarrassment.”

Such chatter is another thing Fields will have to deal with — or ignore — as he tries to move forward from Sunday’s outing.

DeFilippo, who coached Derek Carr in his rookie season with the Oakland Raiders in 2014, said he’s sure Carr could remember some “bonehead plays” from that year. And he’s positive Fields, like Carr, will be able to use the game as a “reference point” in the future for how far he has gone.

“This is a long road, man,” DeFilippo said. “I hate to use the old coaching saying this is a marathon not a sprint, but it’s the truth. I think we all would say Derek has had a pretty good career. We started (his rookie) season 0-10. So I mean, it’s a long way to go for these guys.”

