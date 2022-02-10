 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clay leads Tennessee Tech past E. Illinois 73-62

Sports columnists Jeff Gordon and Ben Frederickson update viewers on the lockout's latest news after the commissioner spoke during owners' meetings in Florida.

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Jr. Clay had 15 points off the bench to lead Tennessee Tech to a 73-62 win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday night.

John Pettway had 12 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee Tech (7-18, 4-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Keishawn Davidson added 10 points and six assists. Amadou Sylla had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Paul Bizimana had 17 points for the Panthers (4-20, 2-9). Kashawn Charles added 14 points. Dan Luers had 13 points.

CJ Lane, the Panthers' second leading scorer heading into the contest at 8 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Tennessee Tech defeated Eastern Illinois 84-58 last Monday.

