Chicago puts road win streak on the line against Dallas

Chicago Bulls (25-10, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (20-18, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Bulls take on Dallas.

The Mavericks have gone 10-8 at home. Dallas has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls are 12-6 on the road. Chicago is the league leader in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.5% as a team from deep this season. Patrick Williams paces them shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 117-107 in the last matchup on Nov. 11. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 23 points, and Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 assists for the Mavericks. Luka Doncic is averaging 25 points, eight rebounds and 8.8 assists over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Lonzo Ball is averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 27.0 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 109.0 points, 43.1 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.5 points per game.

Bulls: 9-1, averaging 117.4 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Luka Doncic: out (ankle), Boban Marjanovic: out (health and safety protocols), Kristaps Porzingis: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Isaiah Thomas: out (health and safety protocols).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Tyler Cook: out (ankle), Javonte Green: out (adductor), Alex Caruso: out (foot/health and safety protocols).

