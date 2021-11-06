Chicago Cubs make their 1st offseason addition

Addressing the rotation and pitching depth is a clear top priority for the Chicago Cubs this offseason.

Most organizations, including the Cubs, are expected to see what is in the next collective bargaining agreement before making any notable free-agent signings, but the team made its first notable acquisition Friday afternoon by claiming veteran left-hander Wade Miley off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. The current CBA expires Dec. 1.

Miley, who turns 35 on Nov. 13, will earn $10 million in 2022 on a team option that had a $1 million buyout. It was a price the division-rival Reds apparently were unwilling to pay. Miley is coming off one of the best seasons in his 11-year career, recording a 3.37 ERA, 1.325 WHIP, 2.50 K-to-BB ratio and a 141 ERA+ in 163 innings. The left-hander led the Reds in bWAR (6.0) while his 2.9 fWAR ranked third among the pitching staff.

Miley brings major-league experience to a rotation that featured a lot of youth after the trade deadline. He has started 277 games compared with 206 for Kyle Hendricks and a combined 79 big-league starts for Alec Mills, Adbert Alzolay, Keegan Thompson and Justin Steele.

“We need to dramatically improve our pitching, I don’t think there’s any question about that,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said in October during his end-of-season news conference. “Our starting rotation simply wasn’t good enough this year to compete. ... If you look at the whole season, there’s no question that we have to acquire more pitching, better pitching this winter. That’ll be the No. 1 priority because, said simply, that was the downfall of this season was that our rotation was short, and we weren’t effective enough in terms of run prevention.”

As owners of the seventh-worst record (71-91) last season, the Cubs have a high-waiver claim that positions them well to make these types of moves, especially if they’re willing to take on money with short-term deals like Miley’s.

It can serve as a competitive advantage for an organization that should have plenty of money to spend in the offseason if they take that route to roster building. The more likely scenario is a modest payroll and prioritizing shorter contracts as Hoyer and the front office retool the roster.

The Cubs possess the financial flexibility and resources to take advantage of entering the offseason with only three guaranteed contracts for 2022. And the National League Central Division is winnable next year. The Reds are cutting payroll and, by extension, talent. The St. Louis Cardinals needed a 17-game winning streak in September to push them into the postseason before hiring a new manager. The Milwaukee Brewers have the starting pitching to lead them to a second consecutive division title and fifth straight playoff appearance, if they can stay healthy. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Pirates are coming off a 101-loss season.

The Cubs still have a lot of work to do to put together a competitive roster, but claiming Miley off waivers and bolstering a weakness is a good first step.

