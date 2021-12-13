Chicago Bulls down to 9 available players

The Chicago Bulls are down to nine players after Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. entered COVID-19 protocol Sunday, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Nine Bulls players are currently in the league protocol, including the leading duo of LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

The Bulls are set to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday with half of their roster in isolation. The NBA listed 21 players in COVID-19 protocol Sunday morning — and nearly half of those players belong to the Bulls.

The entire Bulls roster received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year. Center Nikola Vučević said after Saturday’s loss to the Miami Heat that most of his teammates have received the booster shot, which is designed to improve virus resistance and protect against variants.

The COVID-19 outbreak began Dec. 1, when Coby White tested positive. Since then, at least one Bulls player has entered the protocol every two days: Javonte Green (Dec. 3), DeMar DeRozan (Dec. 5), Matt Thomas (Tuesday), Derrick Jones Jr. (Thursday), Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson (Saturday) and now LaVine and Brown. Vučević also previously spent 11 days in isolation after testing positive Nov. 11.

The Bulls won their first three games played during the outbreak, but they were blown out in Cleveland and Miami this past week after the loss of DeRozan. LaVine has buoyed the Bulls through player absences throughout the past week. The Bulls have been outscored by an average of 50 points per game without LaVine and DeRozan on the court.

White and Green could be cleared from isolation this week. However, they need to produce two negative PCR tests within 48 hours before they will be allowed to leave isolation.

Players also must pass cardiovascular tests and receive medical clearance from team doctors before they are allowed to participate in games again. Vučević passed these tests within his first two days of clearance from isolation.

Coach Billy Donovan said players have experienced limited symptoms in the past two weeks, improving their odds of quickly returning to the court once they produce negative tests.

“We’ve got a lot of guys sitting home with no symptoms right now,” Donovan said. “That’s obviously a good thing, too, because when guys have gone through a little difficulty of getting really, really sick, it’s really made it a lot harder for them coming back.

“So we do have some guys that have felt under the weather, we have some guys that have very, very mild symptoms and some guys who just don’t have any.”

