Chicago Blackhawks place 3 more players in the COVID-19 protocols

The Chicago Blackhawks placed forwards Brandon Hagel and Sam Lafferty and defenseman Erik Gustafsson in the COVID-19 protocols before Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena.

The three Hawks joined goalie Kevin Lankinen in the protocols. On Sunday, Marc-André Fleury was activated from the list and started in goal Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

The loss of Hagel is a blow to a team that already was challenged offensively. He ranks fourth on the Hawks in points (16) and goals (eight).

“He’s a huge part of it,” coach Derek King said of Hagel after the morning skate. “The way he plays, I can put him top six, bottom six, he’s going to play the same way. He’s not going to change his game.

“He helps other players, he helps other lines. If he’s scoring, great. If not, he’s still creating something out on the ice, which helps us.”

Lafferty, a depth forward, is fresh off a Wednesday trade that sent Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Hawks had planned to hold off on Lafferty making his debut with the team until Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Gustafsson was the second most productive defenseman offensively behind Seth Jones, registering a goal and six assists in 30 games.

Defensemen Ian Mitchell and Nicolas Beaudin were available in the pregame lineup against the Coyotes, which would be Beaudin’s first game since Nov. 5.

Available forwards included Brett Connolly and Mike Hardman.

