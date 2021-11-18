Chicago Bears reportedly sign veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin, who has 52 career sacks

The Chicago Bears have signed veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin, NFL Network reported Thursday.

Irvin, a Seattle Seahawks first-round pick in 2012, has 52 sacks and 118 quarterback hits over 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.

That included a career-high 8½ sacks, along with 16 quarterback hits, in 13 games with the Panthers in 2019.

Irvin, 34, played in two games for the Seahawks in 2020 before tearing the ACL in his right knee, an injury that needed two surgeries. He hasn’t played in a game this season.

The Bears have played the last two games without outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who is recovering from a sprained foot. Mack hasn’t yet practiced this week for the Bears as he continues his recovery.

Mack has six sacks this season, second to Robert Quinn’s 6½.

Irvin tweeted a celebration Thursday night, writing, “Been a long road but I’m backkk!”

