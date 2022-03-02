 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Carry scores 22 to carry Kent St. past N. Illinois 63-55

  • 0

Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver recap the NBA Feb. 28 matchup between the Chicago Bulls Vs. Miami Heat.

DEKALB, Ill. — Sincere Carry had 22 points as Kent State won its 11th straight game, getting past Northern Illinois 63-55 on Tuesday night.

Malique Jacobs had 12 points and nine rebounds for Kent State (20-9, 15-4 Mid-American Conference). Justyn Hamilton added 11 points.

Keshawn Williams had 16 points for the Huskies (8-21, 5-14), whose losing streak reached five games. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu added 14 points. Darweshi Hunter had six rebounds.

Trendon Hankerson, the Huskies' second leading scorer entering the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 18% in the game (2 of 11).

The Golden Flashes leveled the season series against the Huskies, who beat Kent State 65-63 on Jan. 11.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney first impressions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News