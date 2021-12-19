Carius carries W. Illinois over E. Illinois 71-54

MACOMB, Ill. — Will Carius had 25 points as Western Illinois defeated Eastern Illinois 71-54 on Saturday.

Trenton Massner had 18 points and seven rebounds for Western Illinois (9-2), which won its fifth straight game. Luka Barisic added 11 points and eight rebounds. Tamell Pearson had eight rebounds.

Western Illinois totaled 32 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Jermaine Hamlin had 14 points for the Panthers (2-10). Henry Abraham added 5 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Dan Luers had six rebounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0