Calvin de Haan enters the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Monday.

De Haan last played in a game Wednesday at home against the Washington Capitals. He was held out of Friday’s morning skate before a night game against the Nashville Predators but was listed as having a “non-COVID-related illness.”

COVID-19 cases have surged throughout the sports landscape this month, and the NHL has been no exception. But the Hawks had been untouched by the recent spike. They had several players and team personnel in protocol more than a month ago or earlier this season.

De Haan’s placement on the list doesn’t necessarily means he tested positive. A high-risk close contact is one of several factors that would trip mandatory placement on the list.

Before de Haan, the Hawks had at least a dozen players and staff enter the protocol earlier this season, including Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and assistant coach Marc Crawford. Forward Tyler Johnson and defenseman Isaak Phillips were the most recent players to be removed. That happened Nov. 10.

Two of the Hawks’ most recent opponents have dealt with outbreaks.

On Sunday, Capitals forward T.J. Oshie joined Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom in the protocol. Backstrom was previously on long-term injured reserve with a hip injury, and the only game he played in this season came against the Hawks on Wednesday.

Eight Predators players and several coaches went into the protocol before the Preds’ game Friday at the United Center, but the league didn’t postpone the game. The next day the NHL postponed three Nashville games: Sunday at the Carolina Hurricanes, Tuesday versus the Winnipeg Jets and Thursday at the Florida Panthers.

In fact, the NHL elected to postpone much of the entire league’s schedule through the holiday break. Ten teams are shut down through at least the weekend.

The Hawks’ home game against the Dallas Stars is one of five matchups scheduled for Thursday. Ten others were postponed.

