Bulls need Nikola Vučević to return to form

Nikola Vučević hasn’t found his rhythm yet in Chicago. The All-Star center’s first year with the Bulls has stuttered through stop-and-start challenges.

First a late-season trade from Orlando offered little time to adjust, then a new team dynamic with the addition of DeMar DeRozan shook up the start of this season. A series of COVID-19 absences — first for Vučević in November, then for more than half of his teammates in the last two weeks — has further stunted his attempts to integrate fully into the Bulls’ style of play.

After a hot start in the first 25 games of the season, the Bulls are hungry for the consistency Vučević typically provides in the post. But Vučević's coaches and teammates aren’t concerned about his ability to increase his production.

“He has high expectations for himself,” guard Alex Caruso said ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center. “We have high expectations for him. A lot of his frustration derives from makes and misses. I know how much he does for us outside of that.”

Vučević produces in plenty of other ways. He can operate as a conductor on offense by whipping the ball around the arc from his position in the pocket, and his length creates a more extensive presence for the Bulls in the paint.

But the Bulls need Vučević's production to match these complementary qualities.

Vučević is sharply aware of his importance to the Bulls offense, particularly when stars Zach LaVine and DeRozan were sidelined in recent weeks. Frustration began to bubble over for Vučević in the days leading up to the Bulls’ mandated weeklong shutdown due to COVID-19.

“I have never been through a slump like this,” Vučević said after shooting 3 of 15 from the field in a 26-point loss to the Miami Heat on Dec. 11, the Bulls’ last game before Sunday. “Honestly I don’t really have an explanation for what’s going on with my shot.”

Vučević's utilization has been a challenge for coach Billy Donovan throughout the season. The Bulls are built around their three stars — LaVine, DeRozan and Vučevic — and when the trio is firing, the offense becomes a rumbling inevitability, stretching defenses past a point of no return as all three trade outside shots and slashing jabs into the paint.

But the Bulls haven’t created a formula of how to use Vučević that they can repeat with regularity, leading to up-and-down nights.

Donovan ascribes this lack of consistency to the trio’s inability to build chemistry on the court. For instance, Sunday’s game was only the 18th DeRozan and Vučevic have played together despite it being the Bulls’ 28th game. LaVine, who remained out Sunday, and Vučevic have played 20 games together.

“I said this before in training camp — you want to be able to play as much five-on-five as you can to get these guys accustomed to learning each other,” Donovan said. “Vooch goes out and misses seven games, then DeMar goes out, then Zach goes out. So it does stunt some of that chemistry.”

With LaVine sidelined until Christmas, Donovan will have to wait a little longer to return to working on this formula. In the meantime, he’s encouraging Vučevic to build confidence in and out of the gym.

Last week’s six-day shutdown offered Vučevic plenty of time to focus on fundamentals. Players were restricted from entering the facility except for individual practices with coaches, which were tailored to quickly focus on specific aspects of the game. Outside of these rare sessions, players spent the week at home with their families with instructions to stay active while taking advantage of the rest period.

As the team emerges from its COVID-19 outbreak, the Bulls are hopeful the pause allowed Vučevic enough time to snap himself out of any shooting stagnancy.

“You’re going to miss shots, you’re going to get your stretches,” Caruso said. “He’s a pro. He shows up, he puts his work in, every day is the same routine, so I’m not worried about it. I don’t think anybody else is worried about it — maybe besides Vooch, but that’s just the standard that he holds himself to.”

