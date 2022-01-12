Bulls face brutal schedule

The next month for the Chicago Bulls can be described only one way — brutal.

Last month the team welcomed the necessary pauses and postponements due to widespread COVID-19 absences across the roster. But the league’s rescheduling now places a burden on the Bulls’ shoulders as they play 22 games in the five weeks before the All-Star break.

Despite this schedule, coach Billy Donovan wasn’t ready to commit to resting his players ahead of a stretch of four games in five days.

“It’s not just this little week stretch here,” Donovan said before Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons at the United Center. “This is going to be going on for the next several weeks that we’ll have to keep a close eye on our guys and how they’re doing and what may be best for them. But they’ve obviously got to participate in those conversations as well.”

Resting star players in the regular season has become a somewhat accepted norm in the NBA. With a heavy slate of travel and back-to-back games, top players who are often also in the autumn of their careers will take off a night or two to save their legs and heal up from minor knocks. But the Bulls wouldn’t necessarily use this tactic for their big three stars: DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević.

Part of the rotational quandary for the Bulls is diminished depth due to injury. The absence of Patrick Williams — who is out of his cast after tearing wrist ligaments in October but remains a ways off from returning — already reduced the team’s capacity to absorb injuries.

With Javonte Green, Tyler Cook and Alex Caruso also currently sidelined, the Bulls can’t plan to rest any of their stars without slimming the roster significantly. Caruso could clear COVID-19 protocols this week to become the first to return; however, Green is out for at least two more weeks, and Cook could be sidelined for a similar period.

Donovan said individual player conversations will be the key to determining if — and when — any of his players take a night off.

“The biggest thing we’ve got to see going into this stretch is how do these guys feel coming out of some of these games,” Donovan said. “We’ve got a really, really good group of guys that would be honest if they felt like they could not compete or play at the level they wanted to play to help the team. And we may do that.”

One way the Bulls can rest their stars without pulling them for a full game is leaning more heavily on bench players, particularly Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu. The two guards stepped up most significantly during the COVID-19 outbreak. White averaged more than 30 minutes per game the last two months, while Dosunmu’s minutes leaped to more than 20 per game.

White and Dosunmu can lift some of the load off LaVine and DeRozan. But without Cook or Green, the Bulls don’t have that same depth in the frontcourt to help Vučević the next five weeks. Caruso has picked up much larger defensive assignments in the past, but the current roster forces the Bulls to go small whenever Vučević isn’t on the court.

The Bulls clawed their way to the top of the Eastern Conference at the end of 2021, but it’s one challenge to gain that top rung and another to defend it. As they barrel into their most challenging stretch of the season, this quandary of balancing player health and availability will be a key to holding off their competitors.

