Bulls and Blackhawks fans no longer need to wear masks at the United Center, but COVID vaccination or negative test still required

Bulls and Blackhawks fans can ditch their masks for home games beginning in March as the United Center in Chicago eases its COVID-19 restrictions.

The United Center announced Monday it will lift mask restrictions for attendees at upcoming concerts, Bulls and Blackhawks games following a statewide move to reduce mask requirements. Fans will still be required to present a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to enter the arena, but will not be required to wear a mask.

The same COVID regulations will be applied to the NCAA Sweet 16 and Elite Eight basketball tournaments, which will be hosted at the United Center in March.

The updated mask requirement will go into effect for the Blackhawks game against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday and the Bulls game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

The city of Chicago and the state of Illinois lifted mask mandates on Monday, although some institutions including the Chicago Public School district are still retaining the rule.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new guidance last Friday calling for indoor masking in areas of high transmission. Chicago is currently considered a “low risk” area as numbers continue to drop following a mid-winter spike due to the omicron variant.

